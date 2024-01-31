The winter season for college athletics often feels like the shortest of the three seasons. Everything before the new year feels a bit like preseason and as soon as classes are back in session conference championships are around the corner. Even with the short calendar, Hawkeye sport has stuffed the stat sheet with strong performances, including a new set this past week in track and field and gymnastics. Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Track and Field

Iowa hosted the Black and Gold Invite last weekend and used the opportunity to continue to rewrite the record books. Friday's performances were huge from the start, with Jamie Kofron tossing a 21.04m weight throw and claiming 3rd place on the all-time list at Iowa. Her throw earned her 1st place in the event, followed by fellow Hawkeye Alivia Bauer (19.20m). Kat Moody placed 2nd in the shot put (16.22).



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdG9vZCBvbiBidXNpbmVzcyDwn5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby83VG8xaFNKVlVMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN1RvMWhTSlZVTDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENv dW50cnkgKEBJb3dhWENfVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSW93YVhDX1RGL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUxNDM4Njc2NTA3MTg5NzQ5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The performances continued to come fast and furious on Saturday, highlighted by a new school record in the men's 60m by Kalen Walker. Walker ran a 6.58 to claim gold in the event and the top time in school history. It's the third time this season that Walker has set the school record and he now owns the 7th-fastest time in Division 1.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1lcyBqdXN0IGtlZXAgZHJvcHBpbmcuIEtlZXAg8J+GmSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2thbGVud2Fsa2VyMTMxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrYWxlbndhbGtlcjEzMTwvYT4gWCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29yRTBuOVU4dFgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9vckUwbjlVOHRYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsg RmllbGQvQ3Jvc3MgQ291bnRyeSAoQElvd2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhWENfVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTE2NzM1MDU5 NDExODkwNTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOCwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Grant Conway finished first in the 60m hurdles, running the 4th fastest time in school history, 7.70. Miya Brines finished 2nd in the women's 60m hurdles in 8.63 to close out the podium finishes for the Hawkeyes.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWtpbmcgQjFHIG1vdmVz8J+SqDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSHVyZGxlUHJvZGlneT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SHVyZGxlUHJvZGlneTwvYT4gWCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0lLeHFrTWllZTciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JS3hxa01pZWU3PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQvQ3Jvc3MgQ291bnRy eSAoQElvd2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9J b3dhWENfVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTE2NzMyMzE1NjY2NTk2MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawkeyes hosted strong competition last weekend and came up with huge results. Kofron and Conway are experienced members of the team and put together career-best performances, while Walker continues to show that he's one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Conway's run had to feel especially sweet, as he's battled injuries in recent weeks, while Kofron came back for a final season in search of huge personal bests and top marks and has to be satisfied that she's reaching those goals so early in the year. The Hawkeye indoor team continues to show they're one of the strongest Track and Field programs in the country. Coach Woody and company have built a program capable of sustained success and we're seeing a strong combination of experienced athletes reaching their peaks while new blood is constantly coming in and blazing their own trail. After last week's meet, both the men's and women's sides have multiple events ranked in the top 20, led by a #2 ranking in the men's 60m hurdles and weight throw, as well as the #2 ranking in the women's pentathlon and the #3 spot in the women's 60m hurdles.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeq8J2XsvCdl7nwnZe5LfCdl6XwnZey8J2XvfCdl7/wnZey8J2Y gPCdl7LwnZe78J2YgfCdl7LwnZexIPCdl7bwnZe7IPCdmIHwnZe18J2XsiDw nZen8J2XvPCdl70g8J2frvCdn6wg8J+QpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWGQ4eWRxN0tzUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hkOHlkcTdLc1M8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBUcmFjayAmYW1wOyBGaWVsZC9Dcm9zcyBD b3VudHJ5IChASW93YVhDX1RGKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0lvd2FYQ19URi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MjA3MDM0NDA4NzU3Njk5Nz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Big Ten Championships are less than a month away, so the Hawkeyes are splitting up next week to make sure all of their events experience as much competition as possible. They'll send athletes to Texas Tech, Arkansas, and Notre Dame for next week's events.

Gymnastics

Iowa gymnastics (2-2) split a pair of meets last week, beating Southern Utah 195.800 - 195.425 before falling to Michigan State (5-3) 195.700-197.400. Perhaps bigger than the two meet results though was the injury All-American Adeline Kenlin suffered early in the meet after landing awkwardly on her vault attempt. She sat out the rest of the meet and did not compete against the Spartans. There's no official word on the extent of her injury, but it's a huge blow to a team that was already working to overcome the loss of Jerquavia Henderson, who stepped away from the team just before the year started for health reasons. After Kenlin's injury against Southern Utah, the Hawkeyes showed tremendous resiliency, dealing with lineup changes in all three remaining events and overcoming an early deficit to win the final three events and the meet. Ilka Juk put together a huge performance on the beam, scoring a 9.900 and claiming the event title in what is usually Kenlin's specialty, while head coach Larissa Libby's daughter Bailey Libby took home the win on the floor, scoring a career-high 9.900. Freshman Eva Volpe stepped up in a big way as well, claiming a share of the title on bars, scoring a 9.850.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inJTvuI8g8J2fly7wnZ+XPGJyPuKclO+4j0NhcmVlciBoaWdoPGJy PuKclO+4j0V2ZW50IHRpdGxlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYmF5YmF5bGliYnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJheWJheWxp YmJ5PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd1luMXozOGNJ WCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dZbjF6MzhjSVg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SW93YSBHeW1uYXN0aWNzIChASW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTEz NDE0NTY4NTYzMTg0MzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAy NywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The GymHawks continued to battle without their stars and leaders against Michigan State, but came up just short. The Hawks put together a season-best 49.100 point performance on the vault, including a career-best 9.875 from Avery Chambers and a 9.825 from Gianna Masella in her first vault of the season. Emily Erb scored a career-high 9.900 on the floor and Eva Volpe notched a personal-best 39.175 in the all-around.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+nqPCfkqU577iP4oOjLjnvuI/ig6MhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbWlseUVyYjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEVtaWx5RXJiODwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZM RTQydXcwYkQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GTEU0MnV3MGJEPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgR3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzUxNzgxNDAzMDEwNjY2NjA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kenlin's injury is a major setback for a Hawkeye team that had high expectations coming into this season. Many of the Hawks' newcomers are stepping up and contributing, but it's unreasonable to expect them to fill the shoes of an All-American, let alone two. Still, on an individual level, the Hawks are showing improvement from meet to meet. They'll tell you they haven't put it all together into a complete performance yet, but each week's meet shows that this group is up for whatever challenges the season throws at them.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaWdodGVycyDwn5KqIHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9tdXA2dnZVRWlhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbXVwNnZ2VUVpYTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEd5bW5hc3RpY3MgKEBJb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcy9z dGF0dXMvMTc1MjE1MTYyMjcyNDA3NTg5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDMwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Iowa will next compete on February 4th against Nebraska (3-3) (1:00 PM CT, BTN+).

Tennis

Iowa tennis dropped both matches at the ITA Kickoff over the weekend, falling 4-3 to Clemson (4-1) and 4-2 to Alabama (3-1). Against the Tigers, Iowa scored points on courts 1,2 and 5 with wins from Daianne Hayashida, Chelsea Bluestein, and Barbora Pokorna respectively. Hayashida is currently ranked #109 nationally. Against the Crimson Tide, the Hawks again scored points from Hayashia on court one, who won in straight sets, and Pokorna on court 4, who scored a straight set victory of her own. The Hawkeyes will be back in action on February 3rd and 4th when they take on Kansas State (3-0) and Denver (2-2).

Baseball

It's not quite baseball season yet, but with many outlets posting their preseason team and prospect rankings, it's an exciting time to be a Hawkeye fan. The Hawks are ranked #20 in Baseball America's preseason poll, as well as D1Baseball.com's rankings, and have the top five prospects in the Big Ten, as well as six of the top 10, according to Perfect Game's recent rankings. The Hawkeyes are the only Big Ten team ranked in the top 25 by Baseball America.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+WWVzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lQc1R4Wmp3 U04iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JUHNUeFpqd1NOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElv d2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTIwMDc2NzMzMDg5NTA2 OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb3QgYSBsb3R0YSBkdWRlcyDwn5GAPGJyPjxicj5IZXJlIGlzIHdo ZXJlIHRoZXkgcmFuayBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BHQ29sbGVnZUJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBHQ29sbGVn ZUJhbGw8L2E+JiMzOTtzIEIxRyBwcm9zcGVjdCBsaXN0IOKsh++4jzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vem85dW5SZjE4NCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3pvOXVuUmYxODQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAo QFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlC YXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MTk5NzEyMDI4NDk0NjQzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

And the accolades don't stop there. Iowa's roster has brought home a cache of preseason All-Conference awards as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgR3V5cyDwn6SpPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QZXJmZWN0R2FtZVVTQT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVyZmVj dEdhbWVVU0E8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81OUYw RWFRV3c2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNTlGMEVhUVd3NjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ4NDE2MzM3 NDE0Njk3NDM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTksIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=