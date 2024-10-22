Olympic Spotlight: Enneking All-Time Leader in Wins for Iowa Soccer

(Photo by Hawkeye Soccer (Twitter / Hawkeye Sports))

Iowa sports were back on track last week, picking up ranked wins in both soccer and field hockey. Even more impressive, Macy Enneking set a school record for the Hawkeyes, picking up her 39th win, most ever at Iowa. There's a ton to cover this week so let's jump right in.

Olympic Spotlight: Soccer

14th-ranked Iowa soccer (13-1-3, 8-1-1) picked up two more shutout wins last week, beating #24 Washington (9-5-2, 6-4) 1-0 and following it up with a 4-0 win over Oregon (5-10-2, 1-7-2). Thursday's match against the Huskies was tense throughout. Iowa pushed for a goal early, but the teams reached a stalemate after a few opening opportunities. Midway through the first half, the Hawkeyes earned a string of corners. The last service into the box was punched out by the keeper but landed at the foot of Iowa's leading goal scorer Berit Parten. Parten took the shot off the half volley and launched an absolute missile into the top corner, ricocheting off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

The Huskies generated a few chances in the second half and Iowa had a few of their own, but Iowa's defense was more than up to the task and preserved the shutout, and the ranked win, for the Hawkeyes. The Hawks outshot Washington 11-7 and Enneking came up with three important saves. Iowa carried their momentum from Thursday's big win into Sunday and dominated Oregon. Rielee Fetty scored Iowa's first goal in the 17th minute and Caleigh Collard added a second goal a few minutes later.

The Hawkeyes threatened a third goal in the opening half, racking up seven shots, but were unable to extend the lead before the break. In the second half, it was more of the same from Iowa. Sofia Bush pushed Iowa's lead to three in the 53rd minute and Delaney Holtey added a cherry on top with a goal in the 83rd minute. The Ducks managed just seven shots in the match and Enneking saved both of the shots on target. Sunday's shutout win gave senior goalkeeper Macy Enneking the Iowa school record for career wins. Enneking has been a part of the program for two conference tournament championships (including Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in 2020 as a freshman and two All-Tournament team selections and has racked up over 200 saves in her career. She's become the centerpiece of a dominant Hawkeye defense and has protected the net for the most successful period in Iowa soccer history. She's earned 30 shutouts in her career and has a real shot to set Iowa's career shutouts record before the season ends too.

Simply put, without Enneking, Iowa soccer would not be where they are today. Her giant performances in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament powered that Cinderella run and put the Hawkeyes on the map nationally. Now, as one of the roster's elder statesmen, she's providing steady leadership as the team navigates one of the best seasons in program history. The Hawkeyes, now ranked #11, are just two wins away from a program record for wins in a season. They'll have a shot to earn another on October 27th when they take on Minnesota (11-3-3, 5-3-2) (1:00, BTN+).

Field Hockey

#17 Hawkeye field hockey (8-6, 1-4) got back on track last week, picking up wins over UC Davis (2-10) and #18 Cal (6-7, 0-5). The Hawks exorcised some demons in Friday's match against UC Davis, thrashing the Aggies, 5-0. Iowa outshot the Aggies 30-4 and dominated from start to finish. Dionne van Aalsum got the Hawkeyes started with a first-quarter goal and Lieve van Kessel added a second for the team in the second quarter. The game broke open in the third, as Iowa put away three more goals, from Tess Reed, Alex Wesneski, and Lexie Haig, to grow the lead to 5-0.

The Hawks took a step up in competition for Sunday's match against #18 Cal, but came away with another win, this time by a 3-1 score. van Aalsum was again an early spark plug for the Hawkeyes, opening up the scoring with a penalty corner goal late in the first quarter. Cal tied the game up in the second quarter, but Iowa answered right back and it was again van Aalsum coming up big, putting away another corner to give Iowa a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Gia Whalen put away a third penalty corner goal to give Iowa a two-goal cushion and the defense was able to see the game out. It was a much better performance for the Hawkeyes and they looked the part in both matches. They dominated the lesser competition to start the week and then came up with timely goals against Cal. In both matches, the defense limited opportunities for the opponent and allowed the Hawks to spend far more time on the front foot. Neither of these teams are on the same level as the best opponents the Hawkeyes have faced, but it was an opportunity for Iowa to remind themselves of what they're good at, and they took full advantage. van Aalsum saw the ball go in the back of the net multiple times and the team built some much-needed confidence on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa will get back to conference play next week when they take on Michigan State (7-8, 0-5) (10/25, 11:00, BTN+) and Ohio State (12-2, 3-2) (10/27, 11:00, BTN+).

Volleyball

Iowa volleyball (9-11, 3-5) fell in both of their matches last week, dropping matches against Northwestern (4-12, 2-6) and Oregon (14-3, 6-2) by matching 3-1 scores. The service line was a killer for the Hawkeyes against Northwestern. The Wildcats racked up 13 aces, while the Hawkeyes suffered from 16 service errors of their own. When you give up more than a set's worth of points before a rally can even start, it's a tough recipe for success. Add in 23 attacking errors and the Hawkeyes will no doubt feel that they beat themselves as much as the Wildcats did. The Hawks dropped each of the first two sets, before bouncing back for a solid 25-19 set three win, but never could pull away in a fourth set that saw them lose the race to 20. Malu Garcia continued her impressive freshman campaign, putting away 13 kills. Fellow freshman Dominique Phills provided a spark off the bench when she was subbed in for the third set.



Sunday's match against #11 Oregon was a major step up in competition and also marked the return of setter Claire Ammeraal. She split setting responsibilities with Jenna Meitzler and the pair each recorded more than a dozen assists. The Ducks took set one, but Iowa came out firing in the second, racing to an 8-2 lead. Oregon scored the next five, but Iowa again pulled away, pushing their lead to 16-11. The teams traded points before Iowa eventually won the set 25-18. Passing and service errors plagued the Hawks in the final two sets, which Oregon won 25-14 and 25-15.

Iowa had been playing better over the past few weeks, but unforced errors derailed them in both of their matches last week. It looked similar to the issues that were so prevalent for last year's group and the results matched as well. On the bright side, self-inflicted mistakes are the easiest to correct and the Hawkeyes put together strong sets in each match that they can use to build better habits. The Hawks will have a chance to break their losing streak next week when they take on Michigan (15-3, 5-2) and Illinois (13-5, 5-3) next week.

Swimming and Diving

Iowa swimming and diving picked up their first conference win on Friday, thrashing Nebraska 170-130. The Hawkeyes were almost perfect in the short-distance events, winning the 50, 100, and 200m freestyle races, as well as the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Sophomore Olivia Swalley was a star at the meet, picking up wins in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.38), 200 breaststroke (2:16.88), and 200 IM (2:02.91). The Hawkeyes have another pair of freshmen phenoms this season too. Rachel Dildine won the 50m free (23.55) and 100m fly (55.99), while Nora Kemp set PRs as she won the 100m free (52.06) and 200m free (1:51.94). The Hawks were just as strong in the diving portion of the meet. Makayla Hughbanks won the 3m dive event, scoring 321.00, and Geneva Pauly was 2nd in the 1m dive with a 292.20.

Iowa capped off their win with a 1st place finish in the 400m freestyle relay, adding a second relay win after starting the meet with a 200IM victory.