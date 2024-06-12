Last week marked the end of the 2023-24 sports season for the Hawkeyes, wrapping up another strong year for Iowa sports. Hawkeye Olympic sports featured national champions, All-Americans, school records, and conference titles. It's been a privilege to cover these athletes all year, and I truly appreciate everyone following along with us. Let's jump right in.



Track and Field

Advertisement

Iowa sent five athletes to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last week in Oregon. The Hawks' first competitor was Mike Stein in the javelin. In his first NCAA Championships, Stein notched a 72.81m throw, earning him a 7th place finish and first-team All-American honors.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nci4gU3RlaW4g4pqh77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NaWNoYWVsU3RlaW5fXzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1p Y2hhZWxTdGVpbl9fMTwvYT4g8J+knSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05DQUFUcmFja0ZpZWxkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBO Q0FBVHJhY2tGaWVsZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9K YzUwMDNGVzVMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmM1MDAzRlc1TDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkg KEBJb3dhWENfVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93 YVhDX1RGL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk4ODYyNjU0OTcyNTIyNTMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Stein won the Big Ten title in the Javelin with a massive 81.19m throw and while he wasn't able to quite reach that mark at the national meet, he still put together a very good performance to earn All-American honors and points for the Hawks. Rivaldo Marshall was next up for the Hawks, competing in the 800m race. Marshall, the reigning indoor national champion in the event, finished 14th in 1:48.36, earning 2nd-team All-American honors.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OQ0FBIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcHMgfCA4MDAgTWV0ZXJzPGJyPjxicj5S aXZhbGRvIE1hcnNoYWxsIHJ1bnMgMTo0OC4zNiB0byB0YWtlIDE0dGggaW4g dGhlIDgwMC1tZXRlciBzZW1pZmluYWxzLiBNYXJzaGFsbCBlYXJucyBzZWNv bmQtdGVhbSBBbGwtQW1lcmljYSBob25vcnMhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05DQUFURj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05DQUFURjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhDeG95cXozUnEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84Q3hveXF6 M1JxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQvQ3Jv c3MgQ291bnRyeSAoQElvd2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhWENfVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTg1MzI2NzY1NDAwODQ1NjU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Stein and Marshall will both turn their sights towards Olympic qualifying after the meet, Stein for the United States and Marshall for Jamaica. Austin West also competed on day 1 of the meet, participating in the men's decathlon. West was sitting in 3rd place after five events before having to medically withdraw from the event. West finishes his career as a six-time All-American, Big Ten Champion, and school record holder in the decathlon. It was a deeply disappointing end to one of the most decorated careers in Hawkeye history, but West is hopeful he'll be ready for the United Sttes Olympic Trials in a few weeks. Paige Magee saved her best performance for last in her 100m hurdle race on Thursday night, setting an Iowa school record at 12.88. The senior earned 2nd-team All-American honors with her 13th-place finish and finishes her career as a two-time All-American. She missed qualifying for the finals by less than a tenth of a second.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXdrZXllIGZvciBsaWZlLiDwn5akPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fcGFpZ2VtYWdlZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A X3BhaWdlbWFnZWU8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9OQ0FBVHJhY2tGaWVsZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkNBQVRy YWNrRmllbGQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KNkRLdHdsMWg4 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSjZES3R3bDFoODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJ b3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJb3dhWENf VEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhDX1RGL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzk5MTcxOTQ1OTY0OTE3MDIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Magee has been a team leader and a constant presence in the team record books throughout her career with the Hawkeyes. She'll compete at the Olympic Trials for the United States in the coming weeks and will be back with the Hawkeyes for one final indoor season next winter. The Hawkeyes' final championship competitor was Jordan Johnson, who competed in discus on Friday night. Johnson finished 16th, throwing 56.74m and earning 2nd-team All-American honors. Johnson, a two-time All-American, battled back from an early season injury to finish his career with a championship qualification and All-American honor.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZef8J2XsvCdmIEg8J2XtvCdmIEg8J2Xv/Cdl7bwnZe9ISDwn6WP PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVz P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8 L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KREpvaG5zb24y Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASkRKb2huc29uMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EYVNZbmRQWGpTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RGFTWW5kUFhqUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZp ZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJb3dhWENfVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhDX1RGL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk5NTgzNTI0ODcx MDk4Mzk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The NCAA Outdoor Championships mark the end of a another successful season for the Hawkeyes. The Hawks set multiple school records, claimed four Big Ten outdoor championships, and also had an Indoor national champion. With Iowa's consistent success and steady influx of talented recruits, it's likely that the team will continue to be a force in the Big Ten next year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbG9zZWQgb3V0IHRoZSAyMDI0IHNlYXNvbiB3aXRoIGEgY291cGxl IG9mIEFsbC1BbWVyaWNhbnMg4pyoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Jb3dhWENfVEY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FYQ19U RjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv SGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNI YXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1F2UDBuTEk1Tkoi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RdlAwbkxJNU5KPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRo ZSBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWVzIChAVGhlSW93YUhhd2tleWVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUlvd2FIYXdrZXllcy9zdGF0dXMvMTgw MDIyMDU0NjAzMjEyODEwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEw LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Gymnastics

Iowa Gymnastics received a pair of notable updates last week, with the hiring of Jen Llewellyn as head coach and incoming freshman Aurelie Tran's qualification for the Canadian Olympic team. Llewellyn comes to the Hawkeyes from Washington, where she led the Huskies to second-round regional berths each of the past three seasons. In 2023, Llewellyn and the Huskies reached the Sweet Sixteen. She previously coached at Lindenwood, leading the team to six straight conference titles and three USAG championships. She was named USA Gymnastics Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2016. As an NCAA athlete, she was a three-time All-American and national runner-up on bars. Considering that the departure of former head coach Larissa Libby was unplanned, it's hard to see Llewellyn's hiring as anything other than a significant success. The Huskies have been a successful program in a major conference and Llewellyn has succeeded everywhere she's coached. Speaking of reasons for optimism, incoming freshman Aurelie Tran also qualified for the Olympics as part of Team Canada last week. Tran placed second in the all-around, bars, beam, and floor events at the Canadian Gymnastics Championships. Tran becomes the first Hawkeye gymnast to earn an Olympic bid since Houry Gebeshian qualified with the Armenian national team in 2016.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXh0IFN0b3A6IPCdmYvwnZmW8J2Zp/CdmZ7wnZmoIfCfh6vwn4e3 PGJyPjxicj5BZnRlciBhIE5hdGlvbmFsIFJ1bm5lci1VcCBBbGwgQXJvdW5k IHBsYWNlbWVudCB0b2RheSwgaW5jb21pbmcgRnJlc2htYW4gQXVyw6lsaWUg VHJhbiBoYXMgZWFybmVkIGEgbm9taW5hdGl2ZSBzcG90IG9uIENhbmFkYeKA mXMgT2x5bXBpYyBUZWFtIfCfpLjigI3imYDvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09seW1waWNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBP bHltcGljczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21WT0pX WE50NEkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tVk9KV1hOdDRJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgR3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8x Nzk5OTk3MTk0ODAxNzAxMDE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tran was joined by fellow class of 2024 Iowa recruits Sydney Turner and Cassie Lee at the Canadian Championships. Lee finished 5th on beam and Turner finished 4th on beam and 5th in the all-around. Each has a chance to earn one of the final spots on the Olympic team, which will be officially announced later this June.

Baseball

Hawkeye baseball received some postseason recognition on Tuesday when Brody Brecht and Raider Tello were named to the ABCA All-Region team. Brecht was awarded first-team honors, while Tello received second-team honors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inIzvuI8gQUJDQSBBbGwtUmVnaW9uIEhhd2tzIPCfkKU8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FCQ0ExOTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBBQkNBMTk0NTwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzZJOXdsU2ZCM2oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82STl3bFNmQjNqPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4 MDA1NTY3MDE2ODAzMTY4NTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx MSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==