It was another packed week of Iowa sports last week. Iowa soccer picked up their first conference wins of the season, field hockey took on another Top 15 opponent, and the volleyball team traveled for a pair of road games. As always, there's a ton to cover so let's jump right in.

OLYMPIC SPOTLIGHT: SOCCER

Iowa soccer (8-1-3) won both of their matches last weekend without allowing a goal, shutting out Purdue (3-9-1) and Rutgers (5-5-3). The Hawks were looking for their first points, and goals, in conference play and found both in a big way Thursday night against the Boilermakers. The Hawkeyes scored three goals in the first half and another in the second en route to a dominating 4-0 win. Kenzie Rolling was the first Hawkeye to score, putting one away in the 18th minute. A second and third quickly followed when the Hawks converted a pair of free kicks, Maggie Johnston scoring off a beautiful delivery from Samantha Cary in the 22nd minute and Kellen Fife finishing a bouncing ball after a Kelli McGroarty header in the 35th minute. Iowa found the net once more in the 80th minute when Rielee Fetty scored her first career goal, an absolute dart from outside the box.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtFeGVjdXRlZCB0byBQRVJGRUNUSU9OJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxi cj4tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFja19raXplcj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFja19raXplcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IHggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vTVZLcHd2ZTR6ZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01WS3B3 dmU0emY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBTb2NjZXIgKEBIYXdrZXll U29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVT b2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDc1MjY1MjAwNzAxNjA2NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeo8J2XvSwg8J2XqPCdl70g8J2XrvCdl7vwnZexIPCdl5TwnZiE 8J2XrvCdmIYhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaWVsZWVG ZXR0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmllbGVlRmV0dHk8L2E+IDxi cj48YnI+ODAmIzM5OyB8IElvd2EgNCwgUHVyZHVlIDA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9tV3pmSXJjTXBhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbVd6ZklyY01w YTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIFNvY2NlciAoQEhhd2tleWVTb2Nj ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nl ci9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNzU0MzUwNDM3NTczODU3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

It was a dominating performance for a team that had been knocking on the door offensively for the past two weeks. Iowa put up 15 shots, nine of which were on goal, while allowing just one shot on goal from Purdue. The team seemed to visibly relax once the first ball found the back of the net and the goals came in bunches after that. Perhaps the most exciting part was that the Hawks weren't at their best against the Boilermakers. The team was a bit disorganized at the back for much of the first half and gave Purdue multiple opportunities to take advantage. Instead, Macy Enneking and the defense came up big when called into action and then the offense took advantage of their set-piece opportunities. The Hawks continued their momentum into Sunday's match, shutting out Rutgers 1-0. The lone goal of the match came in the 24th minute when 7th-year(!) player Josie Durr finished off an impressive passing sequence from the Hawks with a perfectly placed ball into the back of the net. Fetty and Rolling assisted in the build-up of what was one of the most impressive team goals of the year for the Hawkeyes. From there, it was Iowa's tried and true defense that carried the game. Rutgers took just five shots to Iowa's 15 and the Hawkeyes kept the Scarlet Knights pinned in their defensive third for much of the game, winning five corner kicks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7imr3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0IxR1dTT0M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNCMUdXU09DPC9hPiBXRUVLTFkgQVdBUkRTIOKave+4jzxicj4gPGJyPvCf lLUgT2ZmZW5zaXZlOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1 c2tlclNvY2Nlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVza2VyU29jY2Vy PC9hPiYjMzk7cyBFbGVhbm9yIERhbGU8YnI+8J+UtSBEZWZlbnNpdmU6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nlcj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZVNvY2NlcjwvYT4mIzM5O3MgU2Ft YW50aGEgQ2FyeTxicj7wn5S1IEdvYWxrZWVwZXI6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZVNvY2NlcjwvYT4mIzM5O3MgTWFjeSBFbm5la2luZzxi cj7wn5S1IEZyZXNobWFuOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L09oaW9TdGF0ZVdTT0M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9oaW9TdGF0 ZVdTT0M8L2E+JiMzOTtzIEFtYW5kYSBTY2hsdWV0ZXI8YnI+PGJyPuKelSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdlFMNmdCOVdjWCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3ZRTDZnQjlXY1g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JSWZncGNP MTVIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSUlmZ3BjTzE1SDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBCaWcgVGVuIFNvY2NlciAoQEIxR1NvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDkyOTA2NTAzMzg3 ODc2NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As entertaining as Thursday's blowout win was, Sunday's win was much closer to the style of play these Hawks have showcased throughout the year. The Hawkeyes, who have allowed just three goals this year (GK Macy Enneking, Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week, has a nation-leading 8 shutouts this season) are steady at the back and look to squeeze opponents until they eventually break down. Iowa is a defensive-minded team, but they're not sitting back and inviting pressure. Instead, they look to control possession, quickly reclaim the ball in transition, and find opportunities to score before the opposition is set. At their best, it turns into wins like Thursday's, but Sunday's win against Rutgers was just as impressive. The Hawks took a step up in competition and looked composed and in control throughout. They'll look to continue the positive momentum next Saturday when they take on Nebraska (8-2-3).

FIELD HOCKEY

Iowa field hockey (10-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 2-1 to #11 Ohio State (11-2), before bouncing back with a 3-1 win over Michigan State (3-7). The match against the Buckeyes was a tenuous affair, with Ohio State jumping ahead from a 15th-minute penalty corner. Iowa found an equalizer in the 37th when Dionne van Aalsum smashed home a goal, assisted by Lieve Schalk. The Buckeyes again pulled ahead late in the 3rd period and while the Hawkeyes fought furiously to equalize, they were unable to find a second goal. Ohio State pressured the Hawkeyes all game, playing a physical brand of field hockey that led to 11 shots and eight penalty corners. Iowa's defense did all they could to keep the team in the game, and goalie Mia Magnotta saved four shots on goal, but they ultimately came up just short.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi/8J2ZnvCdmaTwnZmj8J2Zo/CdmZog8J2Zq/CdmZbwnZmjIPCd mLzwnZmW8J2ZofCdmajwnZmq8J2ZoiBzZW5kcyBpdCBpbiDwn5iOPGJyPjxi cj5Oby4gMSBJb3dhIDEsIE5vLiAxMSBPaGlvIFN0YXRlIDEgIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTDBkQVlCaGx0MiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0wwZEFZQmhsdDI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBGaWVsZCBIb2NrZXkg KEBpb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaW93YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzA3ODYyODEzMTExMTczMjc3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It was always a longshot for the Hawkeyes to go undefeated with such a difficult scehdule, but the team no doubt felt, and continues to feel, that they should win every game they play. Unfortunately for Michigan State, they had to face the Hawkeyes coming off the loss earlier in the weekend and saw a highly motivated Iowa group. Alex Wesneski started the scoring early, netting a goal in the sixth minute. The Spartans equalized a few moments later, but Iowa again pulled ahead when van Aalsum slotted home a 12th-minute penalty corner. The score remained 2-1 into the third period until Hilary Cox scored on a penalty stroke in the 41st minute to give Iowa a third goal and seal the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbmNhc2UgeW91IG1pc3NlZCBpdCDwn6StIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28venk4TEdYNXNyTyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3p5OExHWDVz ck88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iMDJ0WmRLT0g0Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYjAydFpkS09INDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEZp ZWxkIEhvY2tleSAoQGlvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDg1OTk3 NDEwMjg3MTI0OTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Even with the loss, the Hawks are still clearly one of the best teams in the country. Dionne van Aalsum is up to an incredible 23 goals so far in her freshman season and the Hawks have racked up ranked wins throughout the year. They were clearly disappointed with Friday's loss, and said as much in postgame interviews, and looked much more physical in their match against the Spartans. Iowa dropped to #3 in this week's poll. The schedule doesn't get any easier for Iowa, as they'll take on #2 Northwestern (11-1) in one of the biggest matches of the season on Sunday (3:00 PM, BTN)

VOLLEYBALL

Iowa volleyball (8-8) was swept in both of their matches last weekend, losing 3-0 to Indiana (12-5) on Friday and Illinois (7-7) on Saturday. Against Indiana, the Hawks stayed close to the Hoosiers for much of the first two sets but struggled to put runs together and pull away. The Hoosiers took set one 25-20, set two 25-19, and then pulled away to take set 3 25-16. Caitlan Buettner continued her strong season, picking up another 15 kills in the match and Sydney Dennis notched 16 digs. The first two sets were back and forth with neither team able to create any distance on the scoreboard until late in the set. Unfortunately for the Hawks, a few errors in each set proved too much to overcome. On Saturday at Illinois, it was an even closer matchup. The Illini took set one 28-26, set two 25-18 and set three 28-26 to claim the match. Iowa had set point at 24-23 in set one and 26-25 in set three, but weren't able to find the winning point in either set. Nataly Moravec picked up a double-double, registering 15 kills and 10 digs, and Sydney Dennis added another 21 digs in a strong weekend for the libero.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiBhdCBmaXJzdCB5b3UgZG9uJiMzOTt0IHN1Y2NlZWQsIHRyeSBh Z2Fpbi4gLSBOYXRhbHkgTW9yYXZlYyAo8J2YsfCdmLPwnZiw8J2Yo/CdmKLw nZij8J2YrfCdmLopPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XWWtXTHYy NkNBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1lrV0x2MjZDQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJb3dhIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBJb3dhVm9sbGV5YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhVm9sbGV5YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcw ODI1OTE4NTg2NjAwNjUzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawks are close but they're missing that last piece to get over the hump. In some sets, it's a few missed passes on serve receive. In others, it's a few errors at the serving line or at the net. It's part of the growing pains of a building team in the country's best conference. The Hawks are showing definite improvement over last year's squad, but it will take time to close the gap with some of the best schools in the country and learn how to consistently win as a team. There's no respite for the Hawks in the Big Ten, as they'll come home to face #1 Wisconsin (13-0) on Wednesday (7:00, BTN).

GOLF

The Iowa men's golf team traveled to South Bend for the Fighting Irish Classic last week, finishing tied for 11th at the event. The Hawks were led by Mac McClear and Max Tjoa, who each finished the event tied for 36th at +6. In the final round, McClear shot one under par to jump up twenty spots on the leaderboard. Tjoa put together a consistent weekend, shooting a trio of 72's at the event.

CROSS COUNTRY

Iowa cross country ran at the Joe Piane Invite last weekend, with the women's team finishing 15th and the men's team finishing 17th. The top finisher for the women was Jalyssa Blazek who set a new career-best when she finished the 5,000m race in 17:56.2. Amber Aesoph (17:59.4) and Sophie Bookin-Nosbisch (18:01.4) were close behind and each set career-bests as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWx5c3NhIEJsYXplayBsZWFkcyB0aGUgdGVhbSB3aXRoIGEgcGVy c29uYWwgYmVzdCBpbiB0aGUgd29tZW4mIzM5O3MgNSwwMDAtbWV0ZXIgcmFj ZSEgRm91ciBtb3JlIEhhd2tleWVzIGZpbmlzaCB3aXRoIG5ldyBjYXJlZXIg YmVzdHMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hh d2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3 a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80NkNmeWJqZHEyIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNDZDZnliamRxMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dh IFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJb3dhWENfVEYp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhDX1RGL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzA3Nzc5ODM0OTM0NDExNzY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK