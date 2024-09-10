It was a near perfect week for Hawkeye Olympic sports as they continued through their early schedule. There's lots to cover so let's jump right in.

Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Soccer

Advertisement

Iowa soccer picked up another win last week, beating Baylor (5-2) 3-0 on Senior Night to pick up their third straight win and improve their record to 4-0-2 on the season. After a scoreless opening half, the Hawkeyes scored first when Rielee Fetty headed home a corner in the 56th minute to give the Hawkeyes a 1-0 lead

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmYgaGVyIGhlYWQg8J+ZhuKAjeKZgO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmllbGVlRmV0dHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFJpZWxlZUZldHR5PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vaVV0T2U5TGtYOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lVdE9lOUxrWDk8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBTb2NjZXIgKEBIYXdrZXllU29jY2VyKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVTb2NjZXIvc3Rh dHVzLzE4MzI5MjQ3NjU4MjIwODczNzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Freshman phenom Berit Parten added an insurance goal in the 84th minute and Maggie Johnston added an 89th minute penalty kick goal to seal the 3-0 result.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdHRvIOKeoe+4jyBQYXJ0ZW48YnI+PGJyPk5vLiAyMiBJb3dhIDIs IEJheWxvciAwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96V0RpMWdKM0Nt Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veldEaTFnSjNDbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBI YXdrZXllIFNvY2NlciAoQEhhd2tleWVTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMjkzMjk5 NDkxNjQ0MjI2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It took the Hawkeyes a bit to break through, but they dominated throughout against a tough Baylor team. They outshot the Bears 21-7, took 13 corner kicks to Baylor's two, and didn't allow a single shot in the first half. The Bears did generate two great chances in the 2nd half, but goalie Macy Enneking came up with two huge saves to preserve the clean sheet, the fourth of the young season. Enneking has been a wall at the back for the Hawkeyes and her big saves earned her a second straight Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GAIPCfpKs8YnI+PGJyPkluIGNhc2UgeW91IHdlcmUgd29uZGVy aW5nIHdoYXQgYSDwnZiJ8J2YovCdmKTwnZisLfCdmLXwnZiwLfCdmInwnZii 8J2YpPCdmKwgQmlnIFRlbiBHb2Fsa2VlcGVyIG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrIGdhbWUg bG9va3MgbGlrZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYWN5 NzNraW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtYWN5NzNraW5nPC9hPiB4 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXll cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veUFFZ0RaWkZURSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lBRWdEWlpGVEU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBT b2NjZXIgKEBIYXdrZXllU29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzMyMDg0MzM3NDAyMjI3 OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Hawkeyes have clearly leveled up in terms of talent this year. They are relying less and less on opportunistic chances and creating more and more chances of their own. There's confidence when the team is on the ball and Enneking has been a star at the back. Having a goalie who can clean up mistakes is huge, especially early in the season while the team is still figuring out exactly how they want to play. There are three Big Ten teams ranked in the top ten so the conference season will be tough sledding, but the Hawkeyes look better prepared than in recent years to hang with the top of the conference. Iowa should be shooting for a top seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament and an NCAA win or two should be the goal for one of the most talented groups the Hawkeyes have ever had. Iowa moved up to #17 in the newly-released coaches poll. The Hawks will look to continue their hot start when Nebraska (3-3) comes to town on Thursday (7:00, BTN+).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCO8J2QpyDwnZCt8J2QofCdkJ4g8J2QkfCdkKLwnZCs8J2QniDw n5OIPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tl eWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5 ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZaGNIUmhEUjNzIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vWWhjSFJoRFIzczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXll IFNvY2NlciAoQEhhd2tleWVTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMzU4MzExMDE0MDY3 ODU4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Field Hockey

#6 Iowa field hockey (2-1) earned their first home win of the season last week, beating Miami (OH) (2-1) 2-0 on Friday afternoon. Like the soccer team, the Hawkeyes were in control early but couldn't find a goal in the first half. Dionne van Aalsum put the Hawkeyes on the board in the third off a penalty corner and Lieve van Kessel followed up in short order to give the Hawkeyes a 2-0 lead, and ultimately, the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdWNjZXNzZnVsIGRheSBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGlvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleTwvYT4g8J+knTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28veGNyUGozR3lBciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hjclBqM0d5QXI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZXMgKEBUaGVJb3dhSGF3 a2V5ZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlSW93YUhh d2tleWVzL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyMjEwNTY2NjExMzgyNTk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Coach Cellucci praised the Hawkeyes for the win but wanted to see the team put it together earlier in the match. The defense has looked strong for the Hawkeyes, but when they allow inferior teams to hang around, it opens the door for upsets and tough losses. Against Wake Forest (0-3), it took a shootout before the Hawkeyes could find a goal and Iowa didn't score until the fourth quarter against #2 North Carolina (4-0). Playing even or on the back foot is totally different than the pressure a lead puts on opponents. Coach Cellucci thought they were close in her postgame remarks, so hopefully the Hawkeyes will continue to tune up their execution in the final third before they head to conference play on September 20th against Northwestern (3:00, BTN). They'll face Delaware on Sunday (12:00, BTN+) before conference play begins.

Volleyball

Hawkeye volleyball (4-1) went 2-1 last week at the Hawkeye Invitational, falling to San Jose State (5-0) before rebounding to beat Delaware (2-3) and sweep Cal Baptist (0-6). Sloppy play in the home opener doomed the Hawkeyes against the Spartans. Iowa dropped the first set 25-16 and the 2nd 25-21. They bounced back to take the 3rd 26-24, but serving errors stunted any momentum in the 4th set and the Spartans pulled away to win 25-19. Michelle Urqhardt notched a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs and setter Claire Ammeraal put up 41 assists in the match. Iowa missed 16 serves in the match, hindering their ability to put together big runs.

Iowa looked like they were in for another tough match against Delaware, dropping the 1st set 25-18. The Hawkeyes bounced back to take the 2nd 25-21, but struggled again in the 3rd set, falling 25-13. Iowa looked poised to drop their second straight match, but instead fought back to take the 4th set 25-13 and then won the decisive 5th set 15-7 to seal the comeback win. Ammeraal earned another double-double in the match--and missed the triple-double by only two kills--and Urqhardt was a key part of the Hawkeye comeback, leading a 6-0 run at the service line in the momentum-shifting fourth set. It was an impressive show of resilience for the Hawkeyes, but they'll no doubt want to improve on their serve receive and find more offense to avoid the big holes they often found themselves in through Friday's matches.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibmwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbW1lcmFhbCDwn6SdIEdhcmNpYTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vOFdoaEx4MXhlUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhXaGhMeDF4ZVI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBWb2xsZXliYWxsIChASW93YVZvbGxleWJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVZvbGxleWJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzIyMjk4NDM3NDU4NzAyNzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Saturday was a better day for the Hawkeyes, sweeping Cal Baptist comfortably, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-21. Freshman Dominique Phillips reached double-digit kills for the first time in her career and fellow first-year Malu Garcia hit .750, notching 9 kills on 12 swings. Ammeraal was again near a triple-double and the Hawkeyes avoided giving up any big runs that left them in a big hole. With so many newcomers, it will take time for the Hawkeyes to find the most effective combination. Ammeraal provides a solid floor with her ability to distribute and be an offensive threat of her own, but too often on Friday the Hawkeyes had opportunities to end a point but couldn't come up with the kill. The two freshmen looked impressive on Saturday and should continue to see opportunities, while Urqhardt and sophomore Hannah Whittingstall have been consistent contributors as well. If the Hawkeyes can avoid some of the errors in serve receive and find the right lineup to take advantage of their offensive opportunities, they'll continue to see better results. The Hawkeyes will be back on the court Wednesday when they take on Iowa State (6:30, ESPN+).

Golf