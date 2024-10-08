Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Soccer Up to 11-0-3 After Weekend Win

(Photo by @Hawkeye Soccer (Hawkeye Sports / Twitter))

It was a tough weekend for Iowa sports, but Hawkeye soccer continues to be a standout group among the fall teams. Another comfortable win pushed the Hawkeyes' record-breaking undefeated start to 14 games. Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Soccer

#11 Iowa soccer (11-0-3, 5-0-1 Big Ten) shut out Indiana (6-5-1, 1-5-0 Big Ten) 1-0 on Sunday to continue their blistering hot run. Sunday's match followed a familiar pattern for the Hawks, as they controlled much of the game during the first half, but couldn't find the opening goal. Iowa outshot the Hoosiers 6-4 in the first half and racked up three corner kicks, For most of the second half, the story remained the same. Iowa had chances, continually probing and testing the Indiana defense without breaking through. Then, in the 73rd minute, Meike Ingles sprang Maya Hansen in behind the Hoosier defense with a perfectly weighted through-ball. Hansen took the shot first-time, going back across the face of goal to slot the ball in the back of the net.

Iowa's defense had no trouble seeing out the win and earning Iowa all three points. The Hawkeyes pummeled the Hoosiers with 14 shots in the game, four on frame, while Indiana managed just seven, and only two on goal. Macy Enneking was up to the challenge, earning her 36th career win, tied for 2nd all-time at Iowa. The Hawks know what they want to do to win games and are executing their plans to perfection. The style hasn't changed from past years to this year, but the talent all over the field has improved. Iowa's forwards are producing far more than they have in previous years, turning tense matches that must be won late into opportunities for the Hawkeyes to play from ahead. Ingles and freshman Berit Parten have been particularly effective, each tallying 12 points on the season. When the game does get late, Iowa's forwards are showing a knack for the dramatic. Hansen in particular has been the epitome of clutch so far this year.

The Hawkeyes, now ranked #9, do not have another ranked team on their schedule as of now. They are one of four remaining undefeated teams in the country. They'll look to continue their unbeaten streak on Thursday when they host Wisconsin (5-3-4, 1-2-3 Big Ten) on Thursday (7:00, BTN+)

Field Hockey

Iowa field hockey (6-4, 1-3 Big Ten) split a pair of ranked matches last week, beating #17 Penn State (6-5, 1-2 Big Ten) 1-0 before falling 5-0 to #5 Maryland (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten). Friday's match against Penn State was full of positive signs for the Hawkeyes. Sophomore Dionne van Aalsum put Iowa ahead halfway through the first quarter with another perfectly executed penalty corner and from there, it was the defense's time to shine.

The Hawkeyes withstood the Nittany Lion's eight shots, with Mia Magnotta saving six, and Iowa replied with eleven of their own. The Hawks withstood and pushed back against Penn State's aggressiveness and wrested control of the game's flow far better than they had in previous ranked matchups. Unfortunately, that momentum didn't carry into Sunday. Maryland used a familiar game plan against the Hawkeyes, pressing them hard and pushing them back into their own half. Unable to clear their lines or create a counterattack, the Hawkeye defense bent and eventually broke as the Terrapins racked up five goals over the final three quarters. Iowa is doing all it can, but the losses due to graduations and injuries have led to an inexperienced group that veteran, top-ranked teams know how to break down. The experience will likely only make the Hawks better in the long run, but right now there's a clear gap between them and the top tier of teams nationally. Iowa will host Indiana (4-6, 1-3) and Monmouth (7-4, 1-2) next week as they push to get back in the win column.

Swimming and Diving

Iowa swimming and diving opened up their season with a 173-127 win over Northern Iowa last Friday at home. Makayla Hughbanks won both the 1 and 3-meter dive events to kick off the meet. From there, the swim team added eight more individual wins, as well as a relay win in the 200 IM. Olivia Swalley earned three wins, finishing first in the 100 (1:03.17) and 200m breaststroke (2:18.77), as well as touching home first in the 200IM (2:03.40). Annie Galvin chipped in with wins in the 100 (56.40) and 200m backstroke (2:03.58) and Olivia Frantum brought home wins for the Hawks in the 500 (5:05.89) and 1000m freestyle (10:24.59). Galvin, Swalley, Scarlet Martin, and Nora Kemp teamed up to win the 200IM relay for the Hawkeyes in 1:45.11.

The Hawkeye swim and dive team have continued to build a solid foundation since overcoming their program being cut as part of the effects of Covid in 2020. The group has steadily improved each year and some of the first members of that revived team have turned into some of the best in the conference. Hughbanks and Swalley have been particular standouts, each earning spots on the Big Ten Preseason Watch List. Swalley, just a sophomore made her presence known on Iowa's top-10 charts during a spectacular freshman campaign while Hughbanks holds top-10 marks for the Hawkeyes in both the 1m (5th) and 3m (8th) dive. It's always a joy to see this group continue to get the opportunity to compete and if early results are any indication, the team looks poised to continue their momentum over the past few years. They'll be back in the pool on 10/18 to battle Nebraska.

Volleyball

Iowa volleyball (8-8, 2-2) was swept by two strong opponents over the weekend, falling in straight sets to #25 Washington (13-1, 3-1) and #2 Nebraska (14-1, 4-0). The Hawkeyes battled the Huskies on Friday night and kept each set close, falling 25-20, 25-23, and 25-23. There are no consolation victories in the Big Ten, but this young Hawkeye group can be proud of how they played against a ranked opponent. Michelle Urquhardt put up a double-double and Malu Garcia continued her strong freshman campaign with 10 kills of her own. A few runs and passing errors put the Hawkeyes on the back foot, but they avoided the huge deficits that plagued them during much of last season.

Sunday's match against the Huskers was an uphill battle from the jump. Nebraska is one of the most talented teams in the nation and their talent proved too much to overcome, winning the three sets 25-17, 25-11, and 25-13. Going on the road to the toughest arena in the country as a young team is a tough ask, but the Hawkeyes did all they could throughout the match. There were runs from Nebraska through all three sets, but they felt more due to the Husker talent than Hawkeye errors. As with the Washington loss, it all counts the same in the record book, but the match can serve as a valuable learning experience for a young team playing in the best conference in the country. Urquhardt and libero Joy Galles are vocal veterans on the court and their steady performance seems to be helping the Iowa newcomers settle in. Garcia is clearly a Big Ten caliber player and setter Jenna Meitzler has continued to improve in each of her starts. It can be hard to see the improvement when the record doesn't change, but many of the Hawks' recent losses have resulted from getting beat, rather than giving the game away with errors. It will take time for Iowa to see the fruits of their hard work, but the play looks to be headed in the right direction. They've got a great chance to pick up another conference win this week when they take on Rutgers (5-10, 0-3 Big Ten), who they beat to open the conference schedule, on Friday (6:00, BTN+)

Golf

Iowa men's golf finished eighth at the Fighting Irish Classic last weekend. Sophomore Noah Kent led the way for the Hawkeyes, earning his first top-10 finish of the year, placing fifth after shooting -2 across three rounds.