Look, I know a few weeks ago I said if you break a school record, you get the spotlight. But as much as the Iowa track and field team might deserve the spotlight every single week this year, I have to spread the love around at least a little. This is also why you shouldn't put rules down in writing. So yes, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch set the Hawkeye record in the women's 800m over the weekend, breaking Mallory King's record from a season ago. Bookin-Nosbisch finished the race in 2:04.28 to claim the school record. Since I'd feel bad letting track and field have the main feature every week but would also feel bad not giving a special shoutout to a school record, I'm making a new section this week! Introducing: The Olympic Record Breakers Section For Those That Are Part of a Team That's So Good They Can't Be the Spotlight Again Even Though They've Put Together Another Spotlight-Worthy Performance (working title of course). Congrats to Alli on her awesome weekend. I have no doubt we'll hear from her a lot more before the season is out.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIPCdmYnwnZmA8J2ZkiDwnZmO8J2YvvCdmYPwnZmK8J2ZivCd mYcg8J2ZjfCdmYDwnZi+8J2ZivCdmY3wnZi/IPCfmqg8YnI+PGJyPkFsbGkg aXMgb24gdG9wISBTaGUgYnJlYWtzIHRoZSBzY2hvb2wmIzM5O3MgODAwLW1l dGVyIHJlY29yZCB3aXRoIGEgMjowNC4yOCBhdCB0aGUgTXVzaWMgQ2l0eSBD aGFsbGVuZ2UhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YUjluOEJ2Qm9P Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWFI5bjhCdkJvTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJ b3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJb3dhWENf VEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhDX1RGL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjI0NTE5MzAzNzA5MDMyNDQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

OLYMPIC SPOTLIGHT: IOWA SOFTBALL

Iowa softball began its season over the weekend at the FAU Paradise Classic, where they put together a strong 4-1 record, including an upset over #23 Mississippi State. The Hawks were fast out of the gates, winning both of Friday's games, 3-1 over Loyola Chicago and 8-0 over Bethune-Cookman. Denali Loecker stood out in game one, going 2/3 at the plate with a home run and an RBI triple before taking the mound in the 7th to notch her first save. The freshmen paved the way to a win in Game 2, with Jalen Adams throwing a complete game shutout and Tory Bennett going 3-3 at the plate.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5Kj8J+So/CfkqMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9kZW5hbGlsb2Vja2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkZW5hbGls b2Vja2VyPC9hPiB3aXRoIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBob21lIHJ1biBvZiB0aGUgc2Vh c29uISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmxvU29mdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZsb1NvZnRiYWxsPC9hPiB4IPCf krs6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uUGN0bWlCMmtsIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vblBjdG1pQjJrbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9yT2tIa2gxQk1nIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vck9rSGtoMUJNZzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAaW93YXNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lvd2Fzb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTYyNDA1NTkzMDMxOTkyOTM0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Saturday was another doubleheader for the Hawkeyes and it started with their best win of the weekend, a 2-0 upset victory over #23 Mississippi State. Devyn Greer and Jalen Adams combined on the four-hit shutout, while Echo Mattiello, Nia Carter, and Denalie Loecker provided the offense for the team. Echo and Nia hit back-to-back singles in the third before Loecker was able to drive in a run on an infield single and Mattiello scrambled home on a throwing error. That was all the Hawkeye pitchers needed and while the Bulldogs threatened a few times, they never pushed a run across the plate. The fourth game of the weekend was a tight affair, with the Hawks ultimately falling 4-3 in extra innings. Loecker continued her stat-stuffing weekend, with another two-plus innings on the mound and Carter did her part with a huge diving catch to end an FAU rally in the first. The Hawks had a chance to win the game in the 7th but the winning run was tagged out in a pickle between third and home. Jalen Adams pitched another shutout inning to send the game to extras, but FAU eventually won with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Iowa bounced back nicely on Sunday, shutting out Stony Brook 5-0 behind a strong start from Breanna Vasquez who put together six shutout innings. Freshmen again did damage at the plate, with Mattiello notching three hits and Bennett two RBIs. Iowa softball, like many teams in the midwest, faces geographic challenges when it comes to competing against the likes of the Big 12, Pac 12, and SEC (Iowa's first home game isn't until March 28th for a reason), which makes any win over those warm weather teams something special, especially one over a ranked SEC team. Early season rankings are what they are but it doesn't take away from the great start to the season for the Hawkeyes. Last year, Hawkeye softball was 21-31, competitive but often unable to get over the hump. Already this season, the Hawks have shown that they can put together strong performances on the mound and in the field, and, at least for a weekend, there looks to be the makings of a successful offense. Carter and Loecker are established performers, but seeing the pair of freshmen make an immediate impact is a great sign. Softball can be a bit top-heavy in college so I won't blow smoke and say these Hawks are headed for the college world series, but that combination of experience and youth is an encouraging sign for the season to come.

HAWKEYE WHIPAROUND

I touched on it at the top, but Iowa track and field had another productive few days over the weekend. In addition to Bookin-Nosbisch's record-setting 800m, Amanda Howe claimed the weight throw event title at the Music City Challenge, improving her career-best to 21.78m (2nd in Iowa history), Audrey Biermann's 53.30s 400m was good for sixth all-time at Iowa while Julien Gillum improved to 7th all-time in Hawkeye history with his 46.73s time in the men's 400m. Elijah Barnes earned gold in the men's shot put (18.25m) and Kat Moody upped her 3rd-best mark in school history in the women's shot put (16.64). There isn't much new to add that hasn't already been said about this group. They've been excellent and you should jump on the bandwagon before it's too late. There's still a few weeks until the conference championships, but this team looks poised to make a whole lot of noise at that event. Iowa gymnastics upset #12 Michigan State over the weekend, 196.100 - 195.725. JerQuavia Henderson took home first place on floor and tied for first with fellow Hawkeye Linda Zivat on vault. Adeline Kenlin took home the title on beam. The meet was the first ever inside Xtream Arena, where this year's Big Ten Championships will be held. While the score was a bit lower than the team would have liked, it's hard to complain about beating the #12 team in the country, especially when Michigan State was undefeated coming into the meet. The team won't be satisfied with their performance (and Coach Libby said as much after the meet), but it's always easier to pick apart film and improve after a win than a loss. The Hawks will be back in action on the 18th when they host Rutgers inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Oby4gMTcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dh R3ltbmFzdGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW93YUd5bW5hc3Rp Y3M8L2E+IHRvb2sgZG93biBOby4gMTIgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgaW4gc3R5 bGUuIPCfpKkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BldjRCRFdxZloiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wZXY0QkRXcWZaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2Eg T24gQlROIChASW93YU9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0lvd2FPbkJUTi9zdGF0dXMvMTYyNDU4MjA2NDIxMjE3Njg5Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK