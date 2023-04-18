It was another banner week for Iowa athletics last week, with big performances from several team. The Hawks picked up big wins in tennis, golf, and rowing, while Iowa baseball earned another series win and the Hawkeye track and field team set another school record to go along with multiple top-10 marks. We've got a lot to cover this week, so let's jump right in.

Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Track and Field

The Iowa track and field team was split up again last weekend, but the distance did nothing to slow down the Hawkeye hot streak. The Hawks set another school record, along with almost a dozen top-10 times and distances. The party started on Friday when Brooke McKee ran a career-best in the Women's 3000m steeplechase, finishing in 10:39.88, the 6th-fastest in school history. Austin West put together a strong performance in the men's decathlon as well, breaking the 8,000-point barrier. Saturday was a showcase day for the power of the Iowa program. Gratt Reed moved to 5th all-time in the men's 200m, finishing in 20.54. Austin Kresley actually ran an even faster 20.07 time in the event, which is the fastest all-condition time in school history, but the wind was too strong to qualify him for the school record (don't fret too much. He'd have his revenge). Three Hawkeye women moved into the top ten in the 400m hurdles. Mariel Bruxvoort (56.71), Paige Magee (56.79), and Nylah Perry (58.61) are now ranked 4th, 6th, and 9th all-time in Iowa history. Kat Moody and Lizzie Korczak both scored event wins and top-10 marks in field events, with Moody throwing a personal-best 16.78m in shotput (3rd all-time) and Korczak tossing the javelin 47.86m (3rd all-time). The Hawks were a well-rounded record-setting bunch Saturday, posting top-10 marks in distance events as well. Grace Bookin-Nosbisch ran a 2:07.20 800m race, a personal best by almost twenty seconds to crack the Iowa top ten (9th all-time) and Nick Trattner ran the men's 5,000m in 13:55.57, 4th-best in school history.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmO8J2ZnfCdmaTwnZms8J2ZnvCdmaPwnZmcIPCdmY/wnZmd8J2Z miDwnZmO8J2ZrPCdmZbwnZmi8J2ZpSDwnZmo8J2ZpPCdmaLwnZmaIPCdmYPw nZmW8J2ZrPCdmaDwnZma8J2ZrvCdmZog8J2Zg/CdmZrwnZmW8J2ZqSDwn5Sl PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVz P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mNDgzY0RhOVFRIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vZjQ4M2NEYTlRUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFRyYWNr ICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJb3dhWENfVEYpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhDX1RGL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQ3 MjM3OTk4NjYzMTU5ODA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE1 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Austin Kresley put together the most impressive performance of the weekend on Sunday, improving the school record he already owned in the men's 100m race, with a mark that counted. Kresley finished nine-hundredths of a second faster than his previous record, finishing in 10.10 seconds. Tionna Tobias set one more Hawkeye top-10 mark, running a PR in the women's 100m hurdles in 13.55, 8th all-time at Iowa.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmD8J2ZnvCdmanwnZmp8J2ZnvCdmaPwnZmcIPCdmYrwnZmq8J2Z pyDwnZmO8J2ZqfCdmafwnZme8J2ZmfCdmZo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3pyamFRRmF5MzAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96cmphUUZheTMw PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQvQ3Jvc3Mg Q291bnRyeSAoQElvd2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Jb3dhWENfVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDc3NDExNDg2Nzk1MTIwNzI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

This Hawkeye track and field squad remains incredibly deep and impressively well-rounded. The Hawks are setting top-10 marks week in and week out and they're doing it in short-distance, long-distance, and field events. Add that to the multiple school records already set by this group, as well as various various personal bests, and you've got a team that looks built for season-long and postseason success. When head coach Joey Woody speaks, he talks about Big Ten Championships and school records. This team has high aspirations and they're taking the right path to achieve those goals. There are a lot of talented teams across the country, but the Hawks have the stars and the depth to compete with just about all of them. The 13th-ranked Hawkeyes are off this weekend after the planned Musco Twilight event was recently canceled, but they'll be back in action at the Drake Relays on April 27th.

Hawkeye Whiparound

Iowa baseball picked up another series win last weekend, taking two of three from Minnesota. The Hawks dropped the first game 12-3, before bouncing back to win the final two games convincingly, 7-2 and 18-4. Iowa also had a 12-1 win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee in mid-week action last week, but suffered a damaging 14-3 loss to UIC earlier tonight. The Hawks started the series against Minnesota with a Friday doubleheader. Iowa took a 3-0 lead into the 5th inning in game one, but the Gophers roared back with a seven-run 5th and the Hawks never recovered. Iowa was able to erase the disappointment of that Game 1 loss quickly and jumped on Minnesota early in Game 2. The Hawkeyes put up four runs in the first three innings and when Minnesota answered with two of their own, Iowa again responded, adding two more in the 5th inning to keep the lead comfortable. A Michael Seegers home run in the 7th inning was icing on the cake.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQUggQllFIPCfkYs8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L21TZWVnc19pczRyZWFsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtU2VlZ3Nf aXM0cmVhbDwvYT4gc2VuZHMgb25lIG91dCBvZiBoZXJlITxicj48YnI+VDcg fCBJb3dhIDcsIE1pbm5lc290YSAyPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by83QkdGbHM3TEhiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN0JHRmxzN0xIYjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQ3 MDUxNTk1ODA3NjIxMTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE1 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Keaton Anthony was the standout on offense on the day, going 4-7 with a home run, while Ben Wilmes, Kyle Huckstorf, and Brayden Frazier each chipped in two RBI apiece across the two games. Friday's win was also head coach Rick Heller's 300th as a Hawkeye, a tremendous milestone reached only by Otto Vogel and Iowa's homefield namesake Duane Banks. Saturday's game was delayed due to the rain, but the Hawkeye bats wasted no time once the game finally got started. Iowa scored five in the 2nd inning to take an early lead and then piled on with four in the 6th and five more in the 7th to cement their victory. Sam Hojnar and Kyle Huckstorf each knocked in three runs, while Wilmes, Anthony and Seegers notched two RBI a piece.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn6Sp8J+kqfCfpKk8YnI+PGJyPjIgUkJJIHRyaXBsZSBmb3IgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LeWxlSHVja3N0b3JmP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLeWxlSHVja3N0b3JmPC9hPiEgPGJyPjxicj5U NiB8IElvd2EgMTAsIE1pbm5lc290YSA0PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9obEFrcVpCbGJIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGxBa3FaQmxiSDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NjQ3MzgzNzQ2MjE0MjQ4NDUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It was another successful weekend overall for the Hawkeyes, who saw the offense carry the load a bit while the pitching worked through a few command issues. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Tuesday's game against UIC was far less successful. The Flames lived up to their name at the plate, scoring 14 on Iowa and ultimately winning 14-3 in seven innings. The game was back and forth through the first three innings, but the Hawks fell behind 6-3 after four and a big six-run 5th from UIC put the game out of reach. The Hawks will look to bounce back on Wednesday against Bradley before welcoming Nebraska to town for a three-game weekend series.

Iowa softball picked up a midweek win over Drake but lost two of three to Maryland last week. The Hawkeyes beat the Bulldogs 5-2 before the Terps took the first two games of the weekend, 5-2 and 2-0. Iowa bounced back to avoid the sweep and win the finale 2-1. It was a tough Friday for the Hawks, as Maryland took both games of the series-opening doubleheader. Maryland took an early 1-0 lead in Game 1 and continued to pepper the scorebook with two in the 3rd, one in the 5th, and one in the 7th. Starter Breanna Vasquez put together a solid start going seven innings and allowing only three earned runs and the offense smacked seven hits, but the team wasn't able to put it all together to spark a comeback. In Game 2, Iowa again put together a strong start on the mound, with Jalen Adams allowing just two runs on five hits in 6.2 innings of work, but Maryland's pitching staff was even better, allowing just two Hawkeye hits. Iowa threatened late, putting two runners on in the sixth inning but wasn't able to capitalize. The Iowa bats were quiet again on Sunday and it looked as though the Hawks may be headed for a second straight shutout loss. Iowa trailed 1-0 going into the 7th, even after Vasquez put together another strong start. But Iowa was able to put together a late comeback. Denali Loecker started the rally with a one-out single and Brylee Klosterman followed with a walk. Anna Streff came through with the game-tying two-out single on an infield hit and the season-long star Nia Carter came through with the walk-off single.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeh8J2XnPCdl5Qg8J2XlvCdl5TwnZel8J2Xp/Cdl5jwnZelIPCf kZE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25paWFhYV8zP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBuaWlhYWFfMzwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIY

Maryland's pitching staff was great all weekend, but it was an encouraging sign to see the Hawks fight back the way they did in the third game. The Hawks are now 27-17, their highest win total since 2013. They'll be back in action Wednesday against Western Illinois before traveling to Minneapolis for a three-game set against Minnesota.