It was another busy week for Iowa's Olympic sports teams across the board last week. Iowa track and field put together an impressive weekend full of wins, top-10 times, and even a school record, while Iowa gymnastics competed on national television. Let's jump right in.

Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Track and Field

The Hawkeyes hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational last weekend and put on a clinic, led by huge performances from Paige Magee and Tionna Tobias. Tobias started the invite with a bang, winning the women's pentathlon and posting the 3rd-best score all-time at Iowa in the event (4,049 points). She won the 60m hurdles (8.37) and long jump (6.02) events, setting meet and track records for both as part of the pentathlon. Other standout Friday performances included freshman Maud Zeffou-Poaty, who posted the 3rd-best women's long jump mark in school history (16.22m), as well as Sean Smith and Austin Busch, who each had massive throws in the weight throw to reach the 2nd (21.83m) and 4th spots (20.91m) on Iowa's top-10 list respectively, The Hawks also got event wins from Gratt Reed (200m), Lia Love (200m), and Lily Johannes (600m). Iowa kept the party going on Saturday when Paige Magee rewrote the Iowa record book in the women's 60m hurdles. Magee already held the fastest time in school history after running an 8.07 race in December but on Saturday she found another gear and finished in 8.00 flat, the second fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeh8J2XsvCdmIQg8J2XpvCdl7DwnZe18J2XvPCdl7zwnZe5IPCd l6XwnZey8J2XsPCdl7zwnZe/8J2XsSDwnZeb8J2XvPCdl7nwnZex8J2XsvCd l78g8J+aqDxicj48YnI+UGFpZ2UgTWFnZWUgcnVucyA4LjAwIGluIHRoZSA2 MC1tZXRlciBodXJkbGVzIHRvIHNldCBJb3dhJiMzOTtzIG5ldyBhbGwtdGlt ZSBiZXN0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaFNrUHBYbjQySiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hTa1BwWG40Mko8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93 YSBUcmFjayAmYW1wOyBGaWVsZC9Dcm9zcyBDb3VudHJ5IChASW93YVhDX1RG KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FYQ19URi9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0ODg0MTUzMjk0NDI2NTQ2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other big Saturday performances included Sal Capaldo winning the men's heptathlon (5,256, 6th in school history), Joe Stein winning the men's 60m sprint, Daniela Wamokpego's 13.12m triple jump (5th in the NCAA), Precious Irivi's 15.10m triple jump (6th in Iowa history), and the women's 4x400 relay team of Julia Pattison, Paige Magee, Olicia Lucas and Chloe Larsen, who won the event in 3:40.91. It was another great week for Iowa's track and field athletes, who continue to make their mark on the top-10 lists. The Hawks continue to get contributions throughout the meets, from the multi-events, to the field, to the track. They have top-tier upperclassmen like Tobias and Magee posting scores near the top of Division I and they continue to find underclassmen contributors like Irivi and Zeffou-Poaty, who are still learning but already have found their way into the Iowa record books. It's still early in the winter season, but the Hawkeyes are already putting together great results. They're now ranked #10 in the country on the women's side and #17 on the men's side.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZen8J2XvPCdl70g8J2frfCdn6wg8J2Xm/Cdl67wnZiE8J2XuPCd mIAg8J+QpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQzg4WlNoT080VyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0M4OFpTaE9PNFc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93 YSBUcmFjayAmYW1wOyBGaWVsZC9Dcm9zcyBDb3VudHJ5IChASW93YVhDX1RG KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FYQ19URi9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0OTUxODk4NDkyMjE4MjA5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

They'll be back in action next week when they host the Black and Gold Invitational.

Gymnastics

Iowa Gymnastics battled Minnesota on BTN Monday night, falling 196.850 - 196.150. Adeline Kenlin won two events, the bars (9.900) and the all-around (39.275). It's Kenlin's second all-around title of the season, as she continues to put together a strong senior campaign. The Hawks also won the individual beam event title on the back of Karina Munoz's 9.900 on the beam.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaWtlIHRoYXQuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L YXJpbmFtdW5venpfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrYXJpbmFtdW5v enpfPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vejJCRGJ4a2tX dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3oyQkRieGtrV3U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SW93YSBHeW1uYXN0aWNzIChASW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDk2 MjM2MjU1MjE0OTE5NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAy MywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A few errors and slips early in the meet put the Hawkeyes on the back foot, but they responded well throughout to close the gap and finish strong. There are a lot of young pieces in the group and everyone has had to step up into more responsibility with JerQuavia Henderson's announcement that she was stepping away from the team. Combine that with the added pressure of a televised meet, and it's not surprising that there may have been some jitters from the younger members of the team. Munoz and Kenlin continue to provide strong leadership and performances for the group, claiming event titles and stepping into new events. Both look poised to push for strong finishes at the conference and even national level.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4577iP4oOjLjnvuI/ig6MgZm9yIHRoZSBkaXZpbmUgQWRlbGluZSE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkZWxpbmVLZW5saW4/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkZWxpbmVrZW5saW48L2E+IHggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RZmUwanJvdGNNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vUWZlMGpyb3RjTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEd5bW5hc3RpY3Mg KEBJb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Jb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0OTYwMzU3NDI2OTgwOTAwND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Hawks are setting multiple individual career bests each meet and will continue to grow into their roles as the schedule rolls on. There's some room for improvement, but the Hawkeyes are banking on early experience paying off late, a routine they've executed well in recent seasons. Iowa will be back on the mat on Friday when they host Southern Utah (6:30, BTN+).

Tennis