It was an impressive weekend for Iowa Olympic sports. Undefeated weekends for soccer and volleyball made it too hard to pick just one to spotlight this week, so for the first time we've got a co-spotlight this week. Let's take a look.

Olympic Spotlight: Soccer

Advertisement

#18 Iowa soccer (9-0-3, 4-0-1) picked up two more conference victories last week, beating #15 Penn State (9-3-1, 3-2) and Northwestern (5-6-2, 0-4-1) by matching 2-1 scores, pushing their school record undefeated streak to 12 games. The Hawkeyes started the week with a huge Thursday night win against a tough Nittany Lion squad. Penn State stunned the Hawks in the opening minute, scoring a goal on their first shot of the game. Undeterred, the Hawkeyes responded with an equalizer just three minutes later from Sophia Bush. Bush chased down a loose ball and unleashed a one-time curler that beat the keeper and slotted into the far corner.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CT09NIPCfkqUgPGJyPjxicj40OjA2IHwgTm8uMTggSW93YSAxLCBO by4xNSBQU1UgMTxicj48YnI+U29maWEgQnVzaCB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZXp3YWs3VUFSaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V6d2Fr N1VBUmg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBTb2NjZXIgKEBIYXdrZXll U29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVT b2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mzk0NTkxOTc4ODIwODk1ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Hawkeyes settled in as the half continued, controlling the midfield and ultimately dicing up the Penn State defense to score a second first-half goal in the 30th minute. Maya Hansen put the ball into the back of the net with an impressive sliding shot with the outside of her foot after a beautiful build-up from Reilee Fetty and Meike Ingles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgY2hlbWlzdHJ5IPCfpIw8YnI+PGJyPjMwJiMzOTsgfCBOby4g MTggSW93YSAyLCBOby4gMTUgUFNVIDE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL28yRVFQMVZUQmoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vMkVRUDFWVEJqPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgU29jY2VyIChASGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nlcikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllU29jY2VyL3N0 YXR1cy8xODM5NDY2NTYwNjI2MzE5NzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

From there, it was time for the Iowa defense to shine. The Hawkeyes didn't allow a shot in the second half, never letting the Nittany Lions build momentum or generate scoring chances. In fact, Penn State only had two shots in the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OBOnBlbm5zdGF0ZWR1Yi5tcDQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL29YamVPTTRhMU0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vWGplT000YTFN PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgU29jY2VyIChASGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nl cikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllU29jY2Vy L3N0YXR1cy8xODM5ODA0MjYwNTYyNjc3ODAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Thursday's victory was tense but had nothing on Sunday's match against Northwestern. The Hawks and Wildcats played to a first-half stalemate. Neither team generated much in the way of offensive opportunities and the game hung in the balance as the second half started. The Wildcats pushed forward early in the second half and the Hawkeyes committed a foul inside the box, giving Northwestern a penalty kick, which they converted to take the lead. As has been the case throughout the season, adversity for the Hawkeyes only made them stronger. Elle Otto tied the game for the Hawkeyes in short order, leaving her defender in the dust with a filthy cutback in the box before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdHRvJiMzOTtzIGZpcnN0IG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb27inZU8YnI+PGJy PjY2OjU4IHwgTm8uIDE4IElvd2EgMSwgTm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJuIDE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL242cTZrRktyRW8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9uNnE2a0ZLckVvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgU29jY2VyIChA SGF3a2V5ZVNvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I YXdrZXllU29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwNDc3Njg2OTEwNTgzMjU2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

With twenty minutes remaining, Iowa turned up the pressure, pushing for the winning goal. In the late stages, Iowa earned a corner kick and loaded the box with attackers. The Hawkeyes' first service was deflected out of bounds, as was the second. On the third attempt, Lauren Greczik decided to take care of business herself, sending in an incredible Olimpico that found the back of the net without touching any other player, giving Iowa the lead with only two minutes remaining. The Hawkeye defense stood tall on a last-second Wildcat charge, giving the Hawkeyes a dramatic come-from-behind win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF04oCZcyBhIGNvbmZlcmVuY2UgZHViLiDwn5iBPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Na0JGNEtEcU1TIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v TWtCRjRLRHFNUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIFNvY2NlciAoQEhh d2tleWVTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3 a2V5ZVNvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDUzNzExMTI5Nzk1MDE1Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This team's calling card has been its defense throughout the season, but the most impressive defending in last week's games came from the midfield. Against both the Nittany Lions and the Wildcats, the Hawkeyes swarmed in the midfield, often sending two or three players at the ball before opponents could settle and look forward. The team created transition opportunities not by absorbing pressuring and countering, but by winning the ball back quickly after losing possession and catching opposing teams as they transitioned toward offense. Combine the relentless midfield with one of the best goalkeepers in the country and an offense that has shown a flair for creating scoring opportunities out of nothing -- given the situation, Sunday's winning goal is one of the best I've ever seen -- and it's no surprise that the Hawks are now up to #7 in RPI and #11 in the latest polls.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3 a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdr ZXllczwvYT4gb24gdGhlIHJpc2Ug8J+TiDxicj48YnI+Tm8uIDExIGlzIHRo ZSBoaWdoZXN0IG1ham9yIG5hdGlvbmFsIHJhbmtpbmcgaW4gc2Nob29sIGhp c3RvcnkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PY0RoRUlIdEgxIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2NEaEVJSHRIMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXll IFNvY2NlciAoQEhhd2tleWVTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MTIwNDE3MzQ1MjMy NTE3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This team is playing with a swagger that gives them confidence even when they fall behind and it's translated to their best conference start in program history and their longest undefeated streak since 2019. Iowa gets a small rest during the upcoming week, but will host Indiana (6-4-1, 1-4) on Sunday (1:00, BTN+) as they look to continue one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory.

Olympic Spotlight: Volleyball

Iowa volleyball (8-6, 2-0) started its conference slate with a pair of five-set wins, beating Rutgers (5-8, 0-2) and Maryland (9-4, 0-2) in thrilling matches. The two wins gave Iowa its first 2-0 record in conference since 2008 and already exceeds last year's conference win total. The Hawks kicked off conference play on Thursday with a back-and-forth match against the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers took the opening set 25-22, but Iowa battled back to even the match at 1-1 with a 25-23 set two win. Set three was a wild, deadlocked affair, featuring 16 ties, nine lead changes, and finally a 30-28 win for the Hawkeyes. Rutgers forced a fifth set, but Iowa took control of the deciding set early, jumping out to an 8-3 lead and riding that momentum to a 15-9 set and match win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJlIFVzIFVwIPCflKXwn5SlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9KRnM3bmVqMkx6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkZzN25lajJMejwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBJb3dhVm9sbGV5YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhVm9sbGV5YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzOTQ2MzI3ODU3MDg0ODcyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The young starters for the Hawkeyes came through in a huge way Thursday night. Malu Garcia stuffed the stat sheet, racking up 17 kills, 9 blocks, and 8 digs, narrowly missing her first triple-double. Jenna Meitzler was efficient commanding the offense from the setter spot with 51 assists and 10 digs of her own, while veterans Michelle Urqhardt (10 kills, 10 digs) and Joy Galles (23 digs) were a steady positive presence as the tension ramped up. The Hawkeyes stuck to Rutgers whenever the Scarlet Knights threatened to pull away, avoiding any of the big deficits that plagued some of their early season losses. Iowa stayed calm and composed on the road against an opponent that included an all-conference hitter, going shot for shot all night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQVdLUyBXSU4g8J+kqTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v VkRWb25RZ1hsaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZEVm9uUWdYbGk8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBWb2xsZXliYWxsIChASW93YVZvbGxleWJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVZvbGxleWJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE4Mzk0NzE3MDc2ODMxNjg1NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

The Hawks were back in action Sunday against Maryland and it was another tense match throughout. Iowa took the opening set 27-25 behind five aces and a .312 hitting percentage. The Terps answered back with a set two win and the Hawkeyes responded yet again, winning set three 25-23. The fourth set was 25-23 as well, this time going Maryland's way, but Iowa again came up clutch in the deciding fifth set, winning the set 15-13 to give them the match.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZXQgb25lIGlzIPCfkKUmIzM5O3MgdXAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhVm9sbGV5YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASW93YVZvbGxleWJhbGw8L2E+IHRha2VzIGFuIGVhcmx5IDEtMCBs ZWFkIG92ZXIgTWFyeWxhbmQuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR1ZvbGxleWJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdWb2xsZXliYWxsPC9hPiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1RlblBsdXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEJpZ1RlblBsdXM8L2E+IPCfkrsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1VqVWFMN29aQVoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ValVhTDdvWkFaPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gVm9sbGV5YmFsbCAoQEIxR1ZvbGxleWJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHVm9sbGV5YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDE3ODkyNTI0NDE3ODkwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQVdLUyBXSU4g8J+OifCfjok8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1NpSUxRVlJqQTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaUlMUVZSakE1PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVm9sbGV5YmFsbCAoQElvd2FWb2xsZXliYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FWb2xsZXliYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMjA2MjcxMzMwMzI0OTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Urqhardt and sophomore Gabby Deery were stars through the match, with Urqhardt tallying 16 kills and 16 digs and Deery setting a career-best with 20 kills on a .410 hitting percentage. Urqhardt took over the court to close out the fifth set, notching three kills and a block to seal the match for the Hawkeyes. These two wins are without a doubt the biggest of coach Jim Barnes' tenure at Iowa. Thursday's win marked Iowa's first conference win since 2022 and Sunday's victory pushed Iowa's record in five-set matches to 4-0 on the season. The team looked far more confident throughout both matches, refusing to let errors stack and lead to sets that are lost long before the opponents reach 25. Instead, the underclassmen are looking more and more comfortable and there's no doubt these two wins will only continue to build that group's confidence. Malu Garcia's performance throughout the week was particularly impressive and earned her Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgVGltZSBIb25vciDwn6SpPGJyPjxicj7wnZeg8J2XrvCdl7nw nZiCIPCdl5rwnZeu8J2Xv/Cdl7DwnZe28J2XriBpcyB0aGlzIHdlZWsmIzM5 O3MgQmlnIFRlbiBGcmVzaG1hbiBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1ZvbGxleWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEIxR1ZvbGxleWJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9DV3pSRm94bjJPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1d6UkZveG4y TzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBJb3dhVm9sbGV5 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhVm9sbGV5 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDgyOTg2NjgzNDMwOTI4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Hawkeyes will take a step up in competition this week, as they host #25 Washington (12-0, 2-0) on Friday before traveling to battle one of the best teams in the country in #2 Nebraska (12-1, 2-0) on Sunday

Field Hockey

Iowa field hockey (5-3, 0-2) was upset by Rutgers (4-4) 3-2 in a shootout on Friday before bouncing back to beat Villanova (6-4) 2-0 on Sunday. Friday's match against Rutgers was a heartbreaker for the Hawkeyes. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the second quarter, but Hawkeye Dionne van Aalsum tied the match up with a penalty corner goal ten minutes later on a well-designed set.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EbyB5b3VyIHRoaW5nLCBEaW9ubmUuIPCfpJ08YnI+PGJyPk5vLiA3 IElvd2EgMSwgUnV0Z2VycyAxPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81 YVQ2ZWJYUVp2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNWFUNmViWFFadjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEZpZWxkIEhvY2tleSAoQGlvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkv c3RhdHVzLzE4Mzk3MjMyNDM0NzQ3NTE4Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Rutgers took the lead in the fourth and it looked like Iowa may fall in regulation, but Annika Herbine found a late equalizer for the Hawks that sent the game to overtime.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmluZ2luZyB0aGF0IDR0aCBxdWFydGVyIGVuZXJneS4gPGJyPjxi cj5Oby4gNyBJb3dhIDIsIFJ1dGdlcnMgMiA8YnI+PGJyPiBBbm5pa2EgSGVy YmluZSB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93V1lTUjJB UjZKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd1dZU1IyQVI2SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJb3dhIEZpZWxkIEhvY2tleSAoQGlvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVz LzE4Mzk3MzMwNTg3OTE5NDA1NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Two overtimes didn't produce an equalizer so the match went to a shootout, where the Hawkeyes ultimately fell 3-1. Rutgers controlled much of the game, with the Hawkeyes again being outshot in the match and fighting to create scoring opportunities. The more experienced teams in the country have seemingly found the game plan to stifle the Hawkeyes. When the Hawks are pressed and facing an aggressive defensive group, they've struggled to string passes together to play out of the back. The Hawks were able to produce more on the offensive side this week than last, so the team is showing growth, but there is still a gap between this Hawkeye group and the high-powered offenses of years past. Thankfully, Iowa was able to get right back on the field and they looked better Sunday against Villanova. The first half was slow, with neither team able to find the back of the net, but Gia Whalen put the Hawkeyes ahead early in the second half. Lieve van Kessel extended Iowa's lead in the fourth quarter and Iowa's defense saw out the remainder of the match to seal the win. The Hawks outshot Villanova 8-7 in the match and Iowa's defense earned its fifth shutout of the year. The #10 Hawkeyes will likely need an at-large bid to qualify for this year's NCAA tournament so every single win matters. Iowa will look to add two more to its win total when it hosts #15 Penn State (6-3) on Friday (5:00, BTN+) and #6 Maryland (5-3) on Sunday (12:00, BTN+).

Golf

Iowa women's golf is in first place after 36 holes at the Diane Thomason Invitational, leading the next-closest school by seven shots. The Hawks shot a 288 on Monday, their best round of the season. Paula Miranda leads the tournament after shooting 72 and 71 in her two Monday rounds.

Cross Country