It was a quiet week for Hawkeye Olympic sports last week, but a successful one, with wins from gymnastics and tennis, and another program record for the golf team.

Iowa gymnastics picked up a 196.025 - 194.900 victory against Sacramento State over the weekend. Karina Munoz put up another massive performance, winning four of the five events at the meet. She started the evening off with a 9.825 on bars, good for second in the event, and then took her performance to the next level.

Munoz put up a 9.875 on vault, a 9.900 on floor, and a 9.925 on beam to claim event titles in all three, as well as the all-around title (39.525). Larissa Libby had another strong performance on floor, tying Munoz's 9.900 to share the event title, and Hanna Castillo tied a career-best 9.825 on vault for the Hawkeyes.

It was another step in the right direction for the Hawks, as they continue to grow into their expanded roles. Munoz has become a star for the team and is taking on the added responsibility without a hitch. Still only a sophomore, she looks to be a foundational part of the roster and a huge success story for the season.

Libby has become an instant contributor on floor and freshman Eva Volpe has continued to make strides as a competitor in the all-around throughout the season. They'll be back in action on Friday when they take on rivals Iowa State (6:30 PM CT, ESPN+).