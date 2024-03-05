Olympic Spotlight: Winning Week For Iowa Gymnastics and Tennis
It was a quiet week for Hawkeye Olympic sports last week, but a successful one, with wins from gymnastics and tennis, and another program record for the golf team.
Gymnastics
Iowa gymnastics picked up a 196.025 - 194.900 victory against Sacramento State over the weekend. Karina Munoz put up another massive performance, winning four of the five events at the meet. She started the evening off with a 9.825 on bars, good for second in the event, and then took her performance to the next level.
Munoz put up a 9.875 on vault, a 9.900 on floor, and a 9.925 on beam to claim event titles in all three, as well as the all-around title (39.525). Larissa Libby had another strong performance on floor, tying Munoz's 9.900 to share the event title, and Hanna Castillo tied a career-best 9.825 on vault for the Hawkeyes.
It was another step in the right direction for the Hawks, as they continue to grow into their expanded roles. Munoz has become a star for the team and is taking on the added responsibility without a hitch. Still only a sophomore, she looks to be a foundational part of the roster and a huge success story for the season.
Libby has become an instant contributor on floor and freshman Eva Volpe has continued to make strides as a competitor in the all-around throughout the season. They'll be back in action on Friday when they take on rivals Iowa State (6:30 PM CT, ESPN+).
Tennis
Iowa tennis (6-6) won its first conference match of the season, besting Indiana (6-8) 6-1 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes kicked off the match with the doubles point and then picked up wins on courts 1-5. Iowa winners included Daianne Hayashida, Marisa Schmidt, Barbora Pokorna, and Vipasha Mehra. The Hawks won every match but one in straight sets.
The Hawkeyes' national ranking was up to #66 before the match, and they'll likely see more upward movement after this weekend's dominating win. The group has been competitive in losses and has often bounced back with decisive wins. They'll look to continue their in-conference winning streak next weekend when they travel to take on Nebraska (9-1).
Golf
Both the men's and women's golf teams kicked off competition on Monday, with the men playing at Pinehurst and the women competing at the Jacksonville Golf Club. The Hawkeye women continued their hot streak, with Madison Dabagia tying last week's single-round program record, shooting a 66 (-6). She shot seven birdies, which also ties a school record, and is currently tied for 2nd in the tournament. The team is currently fourth on the leaderboard.
On the men's side, Ian Meyer led the way, sitting at +8 after two rounds. His 73 (+3) 2nd round helped him to move up the leaderboard, where he currently sits in 38th. Noah Kent scored a nice highlight as well, eagling a first-round par-five.