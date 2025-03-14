Olympic Spotlight: Women's Wrestling Wins National Championship

(Photo by @IowaW_Wrestling (Hawkeye Sports))

It's championship season for Hawkeye winter sports and the women's wrestling team completed their historic undefeated run to bring home the title. The team has been nothing short of spectacular all year and now has the hardware to prove it. Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Women's Wrestling

Iowa women's wrestling won its second straight national title over the weekend, completing a historic undefeated season. Three Hawkeyes won individual national titles as part of a banner weekend for the nation's best women's wrestling program. Macey Kitley was the first Hawkeye national champion on the weekend, taking home the title at 145 after a 7-2 win. She finished the season undefeated, going 28-0.

Kennedy Blades followed suit at 160, winning the championship match with a 10-0 tech fall. Her win pushed her record to 25-0 in an opening season that was extraordinary throughout. Every single match was won via either fall or tech fall.

Kylie Welker was the Hawks last individual champion, earning her second-straight title at 180 with a 58-second tech fall. Welker was 27-0 on the season and becomes the program's first back-to-back champion.

Twelve other Hawks earned All-American honors: Jaycee Felder, Rianne Murphy, Sterling Dias, Ava Bayless, Emilie Gonzalez, Brianna Gonzalez, Cali Leng, Emmily Patneaud, Nanea Estrella, Reese Larramendy, Naomi Simon, and Alivia White. It was always championship or bust for the Hawkeye wrestlers and they didn't shy away from the pressure once. The Hawks dominated every meet they competed in and were often pinning or tech falling top-3 opponents. Iowa is certainly a big fish in a small pond as women's wrestling continues to grow at the college level, but when the bar is perfection, there is no room for error. Week after the week, the Hawkeyes got their opponent's best shot and week after week they came away victorious. The team is in the midst of a historic stretch, winning back-to-back titles and thrashing anyone who stands in their way. Huge congratulations to coach Clarissa Chun and the entire Iowa women's wrestling team on an amazing season and another national title.

Baseball

Iowa baseball (8-7, 2-1) dropped their opening game against Rutgers (6-9, 1-2), 5-4, before rebounding to win the final two games of the weekend 16-0 and 12-6, earning their first conference series win of the year. The Scarlet Knights jumped on the Hawkeyes early in the opening game of the series, scoring three runs in the first two innings. Iowa responded in a big way in the fourth inning when Ben Wilmes launched a monster grand slam to give Iowa a 4-3 lead. Rutgers chipped away, tying the game in the bottom of the fifth and scoring what would become the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. The Hawks managed just four hits in the game and had nine runners left on base.



The Iowa bats were cold in the opening game but they came alive in a big way in Saturday's game. The Hawkeyes bashed six home runs en route to 16 runs and a dominating shutout win. Jackson Beaman homered twice, a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run shot in the fifth inning, while Miles Risley and Ben Swails went back to back in the sixth inning, and Ben Wilmes and Blake Guerin each added home runs of their own to continue their hot streaks at the plate.

On the mound, Aaron Savary was lights out. He pitched five shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just three hits in a performance that earned him Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Honors.

Sunday's rubber match was a big game for the Hawkeyes and the team used two crooked innings late to clinch the series win. After the teams traded runs early, Beaman sent another ball out of the park to give Iowa a 4-2 lead after three innings. Rutgers punched back with a four-run fourth to take a 6-4 lead, but the Hawkeyes responded yet again, grabbing one run back in the 5th before exploding for four runs in the 6th and three more in the seventh. Risley's three-run home run in the 6th broke the game open and Swails piled on with another home run in the seventh to give Iowa a 12-6 lead they would not relinquish. Anthony Watts was clutch on the mound, pitching 4.2 one-hit innings to propel Iowa to a series win on the first weekend of conference play. It was an encouraging weekend for the Hawkeyes after a disappointing start. The Hawks battled back to take the weekend's final two games and absorbed a big Rutgers rally in Sunday's rubber match and still came away with a win. Resilience is always key in baseball, especially at the college level, and seeing some of the Heller-ball special sauce early in the season is encouraging for the team's prospects. Baseball can be fickle, but this group is showing early that they'll persist and battle until they can find a way through. The Hawkeyes also blasted Augustana (4-5) on Tuesday, 16-1. It took a little while for Iowa bats to get going -- the Hawkeyes led just 3-1 after six innings -- but they exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning and five more in the eighth inning. Iowa had 17 hits and drew six walks, led by a 3-of-4 day at the plate by Daniel Rogers and two-hit games from Jaxien Frost and . Iowa hosts Michigan State (12-3) this weekend.

Softball

It was a tumultuous week for Iowa softball (14-8), as they dropped three of four games at the Alabama Spring Break Showdown and saw the departure of interim head coach Brian Levin. The Hawkeyes defeated Louisiana-Lafeyette (13-9) 4-2 to open the weekend, but fell 12-3 to Alabama (19-7), in the second game of the day and then dropped both games on day two of the event, 3-0 to ULL and 5-1 to Alabama. On Friday, just before the weekend's games, the University announced that there would be a change in the coaching staff. “I am incredibly proud of the student-athletes and their commitment to focus on competing as Hawkeyes,” said AD Beth Goetz in a statement. “It is unfortunate we needed to make the change in leadership at this time, but providing an environment for our student-athletes to be their best academically and athletically remains our priority.” The abrupt change comes after head coach Renee Gillispie stepped away due a personal health matter in late December. Assistant coach Karl Gollan will coach the team for the remainder of the season. It's a tough blow for a team that has gone through significant upheaval to start the year and it wasn't surprising to see the team struggle on the field over the weekend. Jalen Adams was strong on the mound in the first game and the team pulled ahead when Talia Tretton drove in Soo-Jin Berry in the bottom of the third. Berry kept the scoring going with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and the Hawks plated one more to push the lead to 3-0. Jena Young drove in one more insurance run in the fifth inning, giving the Hawkeyes enough breathing room to withstand two Cajun runs in the sixth inning and come away with the win.

The Hawks took a brief lead in the top of the first inning against Alabama, but the Tide scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. The Hawks cut the lead to one with a two-run 3rd, but Alabama answered with two of their own and then added one in the 5th and five in the 6th to put the game out of reach. Louisiana shut out the Hawkeyes in Day 2's opening game, scoring a run in each of the first two innings. Tretton allowed three runs on five hits in 5.1 innings on the mound, but the Iowa bats struggled to get anything going. It was a similar story in the final game of the weekend, as the Hawks managed one run on five hits against the Crimson Tide. Alabama scored multiple runs in the 4th and 5th innings to pull away and get the win. For as much momentum as the Hawks had after a strong start to the season, the group will now have to adapt to another coaching change and added outside focus. The team will have to look inward and come together as they head towards conference play. Iowa swept a mid-week doubleheader against St. Thomas, 3-1 and 1-0. In the first game, Adams pitched seven innings and gave up just one run on five hits, while the offense did enough to get the win. Talia Tretton hit an RBI single to give Iowa a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning before Allyssa Ramos added an insurance run in the sixth. Tretton went to the mound for the second game of the double-header and pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out nine. Hawkeye bats were cold, though, and mustered just four hits for the game. The Hawks got a walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth on a fielder's choice from Tatianna Roman. Iowa will head to Indiana for a pair of games this weekend (Saturday: 5:00 PM CT, BTN+; Sunday: 12 PM CT, BTN+).

Gymnastics

Iowa gymnastics posted a team-best score last weekend, beating rivals Iowa State 197.025-195.450. The GymHawks dominated throughout the meet, setting season-highs on bars and on beam. It was also senior night for the Hawkeyes and the Iowa seniors put on a show in their final home meet. Seniors Haley Tyson and Karina Munoz energized the crowd with back-to-back 9.900s on the beam before Adeline Kenlin put together a near-flawless 9.925, to take home the event win. Munoz went on to win the all-around title with a 39.475, her best score of the season and posted a 9.900 on vault to earn a share of that event title as well. Freshman Aurelie Tran continued her great season, scoring 9.950 to win the bars event and Emily Erb's 9.925 earned her first place on floor.



The Hawkeyes have now reached 196.000 in three of their last four meets and broke 197.000 for only the fourth time in team history. The veterans are consistently putting up big scores and Tran has become a star across multiple events. There's noticeable progress from week to week and still plenty of room to grow as the underclassmen continue to acclimate to the rigor of college athletics. Case in point, the Hawks bounced back from an early fall on beam against the Cyclones and still improved their season-high by more than half a point.

There are multiple all-conference gymnasts, and even an all-American on the squad, so the potential is there for postseason success. With the past few weeks of progress, optimism is growing as the season winds down. The Hawks will be back on the mat on Sunday when they compete in the Minnesota Quad (2:00, BTN+)

Tennis

#52 Iowa tennis (7-4, 1-1) split two matches over the weekend, besting Michigan State (9-4, 1-1) 4-1, before falling 4-0 to #4 Michigan (9-3, 2-0). Against the Spartans, the Hawkeyes clinched the doubles point to take an early lead. From there, Iowa secured singles wins from Marisa Schmidt (Court 3), Pia Kranholdt (Court 5), and Nikita Vishwase (Court 6) to clinch the win. Iowa was also in the lead on Court 4 when the match was clinched.

The Hawks took a major step up in competition on Sunday against the 4th-ranked Wolverines and battled hard, but weren't able to manage any points. The Wolverines featured five players ranked in the top-100 -- Iowa's Court 1 athlete Tereza Dejnozkova is ranked #84 for reference -- so it was always going to be an uphill battle. Still, Iowa came away from the weekend with a conference victory and valuable experience against some of the country's best. They'll look to get back in the win column on Friday when they take on Illinois.

Swimming and Diving