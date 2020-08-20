HawkeyeReport - Omaha Biliew is one of 2023's top prospects

“I’m working on being consistent with my shot and making quicker decisions," Biliew told Rivals.com over the weekend at the Bradley Beal Elite Challenge. "Reading everything and making quicker decisions and everything else. I’m just working, ball handling, shooting and defense.”

An athletic and skilled 6-foot-8 combo forward, the sophomore at Waukee (Iowa) has established himself as one of the elite prospects in his class. He's not willing to sit back and rest on his reputation either.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- When it comes time to rank the class of 2023, not many names will be listed before Omaha Biliew 's name comes up.

Earlier this summer Biliew got caught up in some drama when there appeared to be a public tug-of-war taking place on social media between schools claiming he would be playing there. Biliew said that he never paid it any attention and after playing his freshman year at West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling he's excited to suit up for Waukee.

He'll line up alongside two high major recruits from the class of 2021 in Tucker DeVries and Payton Sandfort to help create an impressive front line.

“I can’t put it into words, this team has maybe never been seen in Iowa before and I really hope everybody gets to see who we are and what type of team we are.”

On the recruiting front, Biliew has already racked up offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Hampton, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Western Illinois and Western Kentucky. However, he's a long way from focusing on his recruitment and is focusing on the now.

"Every day I’m just focused on school, focused on myself and focused on my family," said Biliew. "That’s really all I can do.”