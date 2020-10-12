Omar Cooper has connections with several B1G schools
Four-star Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has established himself as one of the top playmakers in the 2022 class, and his offer list reflects that talent. Many of C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news