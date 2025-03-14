Omar Young Expected to be Hired as Next RBs Coach

Young previously coached with the New England Patriots. (Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Hawkeye Beacon can confirm that Iowa is expected to hire Omar Young as its next running backs coach. The news was first reported by Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register, although premium subscribers knew Young was one of three finalists for the position. Young replaces Ladell Betts, who led the group since 2021 and left for the same position with the New York Giants.

Young joins the Iowa coaching staff after serving as an offensive assistant with the New England Patriots last season. He was there for just one year season under Jerod Mayo, who was fired after a 4-13 season. Prior to taking the position with the Patriots, Young worked with the Chicago Bears as an offensive quality control coach in 2022 and as teams wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023. Before leaving for the NFL, Young spent three years (2019-2021) on staff at FCS Eastern Illinois as the team's running backs coach, and he served as co-special teams coordinator in 2020 and 2021. He coached freshman All-American and All-Conference running back Jaelin Benefield in 2019, who had 125 carries for 402 yards and five touchdowns along with 39 receptions for 304 yards and two scores. Fans of both the Northern Iowa as well as Iowa know of Harrison Bey-Buie, who Young coached in his final season at EIU. Bey-Buie was named to the OVC All-Newcomer team after leading the team in rushing with 132 carries for 479 yards and four scores on the ground. Bey-Buie transferred to UNI after Young left for Chicago.