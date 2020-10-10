HawkeyeReport - On this date in Hawkeye history

Night games at Kinnick Stadium are always special.

When you throw in the top ABC broadcasting team of Brent Musburger and Kirk Herbstriet covering the game with the Hawkeyes hosting Michigan, it makes the game even more special.

One thing I remember about Iowa hosting Michigan in 2009 was all the hype about Tate Forcier. He was off to a 4-1 start as a quarterback for the Wolverines with Rich Rod coaching their team.

The game started out like several other games that season with Ricky Stanzi throwing an interception. I know he didn’t do it every game, but it sure felt like it. In this case, Michigan’s Donovan Warren picked off the pass and scored. Michigan 7 Iowa 0, less than a minute into the game.

Of course with Stanzi, he might give one way, but he’s going to get one back too. On the next Iowa drive, he finds a wide open Tony Moeaki for a 34 yard touchdown. Stanzi didn’t throw the ball very far, but he was wide open and strolled into the end zone. Game tied at 7-7.

Michigan finally ran an offensive play and on the fourth one Forcier threw an interception right to Jeremiah Hunter and the Hawkeyes were in business at the 19 yard line. The Haweyes settled for a field goal on that drive and were up 10-7 with under six minutes left in the first quarter. So, 17 points were on the board and Michigan had ran a grand total of four plays.

The Wolverines marched down the field for a score to make it 14-10. Iowa then responded early in the second quarter after another Forcier turnover, this time a fumble. Hunter recovered the ball and Daniel Murray connected on a field goal to make it 14-13.

So, this is where we talk about Kirk Ferentz going against conventional wisdom in a game. Iowa was facing a 3rd and 24 in the second quarter from around midfield. Normally back in those days Ferentz would stick with the run and punt to play the field position game. Instead, Stanzi fired one deep down the middle of the field to Derrell Johnson-Koulianos for a 47 yard gain. Iowa punched it into the end zone for a 20-14 lead at the half.

Iowa got another three points to start the second half on another Murray field goal to make it 23-14. Michigan responds and scores to make it 23-21 Iowa leading and we see a new aggressive Kirk Ferentz once again. Following another Michigan mistake, this time a fumbled punt, Iowa is in business at the Michigan 16 at the very end of the third quarter. Iowa gets down to knocking on the goal line and instead of taking the three points, Kirk Ferentz goes for it on fourth down and the pass is incomplete.

Of course, there’s a method to the madness for Ferentz. Michigan is forced to punt and Iowa has great field position at the Michigan 42 yard line. Iowa goes for the big play right out of the gate and Stanzi finds Moeaki wide open once again for a touchdown to make it 30-21 with just under 13 minutes left in the game.

Next Michigan drive, Adrian Clayborn demolished Forcier. That was a moment in the game. Michigan brought in Denard Robinson to play quarterback the rest of the way. He marched them down for a score to make it 30-28, but a Brett Greenwood interception late sealed the victory.