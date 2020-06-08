IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa Athletics Department has conducted 237 COVID-19 tests as part of its return to campus protocol. Testing began May 29, 2020 and includes student-athletes, coaches and staff. One positive test and 236 negative tests have been received.

Following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contract tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.”