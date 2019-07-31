Oskaloosa kicker Aaron Blom spent Sunday in Iowa City and left campus with an opportunity to walk-on with the Hawkeyes.

“LeVar Woods offered me the spot in a meeting with me and my family.”

That chance to play for the Hawkeyes is something Blom is not taking very lightly.

“I feel like it is an amazing opportunity with a great team and program," said Blom. "If I end up at the University of Iowa, I will give it all I’ve got.”

Blom has heavy praise for what the University of Iowa football brings to the table overall.

“It’s a great program," Blom said. "They value player development a lot and the coaches are very good. The facilities are top notch and Iowa City is a great place to be.”

Sunday allowed Blom to get a better feel for the Hawkeyes during a campus visit.

“(It was a) great trip," he said. "I always love getting on campus and being with the coaches. I saw and learned a lot more about the program as a whole.”

Blom mentioned what stood out to him the most while in Iowa City.

“I really enjoyed putting the uniform on and going out into Kinnick with the game day gear on," said Blom. "I also enjoyed talking with all the coaches and just building a more personal relationship.”

The trip allowed Blom to continue developing his relationships with the Iowa staff.

“I spoke with Coach Woods, Coach Niemann, and Coach Southmayd quite a bit," Blom said. "I also spoke with Coach Hopkins and Coach Ferentz for a little bit. All the conversations were really natural and easy going. I really enjoyed the whole thing.”

Blom will likely be deciding between the Hawkeyes and another in-state program.

“Iowa State is the other main college.”

Committing to a college is something that Blom may be doing very shortly.

“I would like to make my final decision before my first game if I feel like I know where I want to go.”

Blom is leaning towards one school at this point but continues to keep it close to his chest.

“I do have a favorite, but I will make that public when I commit.”

There are a few different things that Blom will lean on before ending the recruiting process.

“I want to go where I feel the most comfortable and to the place that I feel will develop me into the best player I can be," he said. "I also want to go to a school where I can pursue the career that I want to have for the rest of my life.”