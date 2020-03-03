Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine East sophomore offensive tackle recruit Yaser Al-Awadi (6-foot-8, 295 pounds) made a weekend Junior Day event visit to Iowa. Al-Awadi, who is starting to see his recruiting stock take off this winter checks in and recaps his Sunday visit to Iowa and much more in this recruiting update.

"I went to Iowa on Sunday for a Junior Day event and it was amazing," Al-Awadi said. "I'm also playing basketball for my school this winter and we start the basketball playoffs this week against Evanston."

Al-Awadi recapped his first visit impressions from the University of Iowa.

"I just really enjoyed my visit to Iowa. Everyone at Iowa was really friendly and welcoming and I honestly felt like I was already part of the family. It was my first ever visit to Iowa and they just have so much to offer and everything was really impressive. I was also able to talk with a few of the Iowa coaches like Coach (Seth) Wallace and the offensive line coach (Tim Polasek). The Iowa coaches said they are very interested in me and that they will take things slow with recruiting for now. They want to get to know me better and they also want to come back to my school later this spring and watch my workouts."

Al-Awadi is also planning to make a few more visits in March.

"Iowa State has already offered me a scholarship and I'm planning to go visit them sometime this spring. I'm also looking at visiting Bowling Green and Notre Dame sent me a camp invitation for this summer. I might end up camping at Notre Dame this summer."

Al-Awadi, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball and track) at Maine East also recapped his growing list of colleges showing his recruiting interest this winter.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Iowa State, Iowa, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Bowling Green along with Purdue and also Wisconsin. A lot of those schools made in school visits back in January and according to my coaches at school we are expecting several of those same coaches to come back in later this spring."

So what part of his game has Al-Awadi been working on this off season?

"I've been working on just getting a lot stronger this winter. I've been lifting a lot more and I work out with my head coach (Bob Winkel) every day. I'm also working on my overall footwork, my hand eye coordinator along with just improving my overall football IQ."

Does Al-Awadi have a dream school?

"I've always been a big fan of Ohio State, but my dream has always been to play football and attend school in the Big Ten conference."

Yaser Al-Awadi has a scholarship offer from Iowa State.

