Outlook at defensive back with Belton moving on
The NFL announcements continued for the Iowa football team on Saturday and this time it was for a player who will be leaving Iowa City. Defensive back Dane Belton announced on social media that he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news