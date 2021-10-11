Owen Freeman commits to Iowa

Class of 2023 center Owen Freeman is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-10, 215-pound Freeman announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today after making an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

"I felt like it was my fit," Freeman told HawkeyeReport.com. "I loved every bit of the visit and they had everything I wanted. I felt like that’s where God wanted me."

A three-star prospect, Freeman chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Marquette, Wake Forest, and Butler, among others.

Freeman, who attends Bradley-Bourbonnais High School in Illinois, is Iowa's first commitment in the Class of 2023.