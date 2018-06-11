One week after turning in an impressive performance at Iowa’s camp, quarterback Alex Padilla has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Colorado native received the news from Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe this evening.



“Coach O’Keefe called me a little bit ago and told me that they wanted to offer me a scholarship,” said Padilla. “I’m really blown away.”

Padilla was in Iowa City a week ago for Iowa’s first camp of the summer where he backed up what the Hawkeye coaching staff saw on film from his junior year, which saw him throw for 2,678 yards and 40 touchdowns at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, CO.

“They said that they’re excited about me and that I impressed them on my game film and in person at the camp,” Padilla said. “They’re hoping to get me to come on an official visit later this month.”

That will likely be for Iowa’s big June 22nd official visit weekend, which will include many of the Hawkeyes’ top targets and their current commits. While Padilla still has to finalize all the details, right now it is a trip that he plans to take if possible.

“I just probably want to see a little more of the campus and meet some of the players and students that go there,” said Padilla. “I’ve seen the football facilities, which are incredible, so just more of what it’s like to be a student there.”

Currently, Padilla holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Colorado State, Nevada, Central Michigan, North Texas, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, Yale, South Dakota, and Northern Colorado.