Padilla comes off bench, leads Iowa to victory

Opportunity knocked and Alex Padilla answered.



The backup quarterback for the Hawkeyes was called to duty on the fourth drive of the game and he promptly lead Iowa down the field for the first score of the game. He followed that up with another one and eventually to a 17-12 victory over Northwestern on Saturday night in Evanston.



Following the victory, Padilla discussed what it was like hearing he was going to be going into the game, the relationship he has with Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce and how they were a big part of the success they enjoyed in this game, and the support he received from Spencer Petras on the sidelines.

