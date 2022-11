Alex Padilla was called into service early on in the game and did his best to try and rally the Hawkeyes against Nebraska. Unfortunately the hole was too big and too deep and filled with far too many mistakes as the Hawkeyes fell 24-17 on Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium.



Following the loss, Padilla spoke with the media about coming off the bench, the final drive and his interception on that play, and his respect for the senior on the team.