Padilla excited to get started
Since his sophomore year in high school, Alex Padilla has been working towards an early arrival at the college level. The newly signed Iowa quarterback will officially arrive on the Iowa campus on ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news