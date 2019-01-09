Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 08:09:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Padilla excited to get started

Hi02oxxnqoaiw2cf4xv8
2019 QB Alex Padilla looks back at his recruiting process and his path to Iowa.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

Since his sophomore year in high school, Alex Padilla has been working towards an early arrival at the college level. The newly signed Iowa quarterback will officially arrive on the Iowa campus on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}