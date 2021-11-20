Padilla leads Iowa to hard fought win

It wasn't always pretty for Alex Padilla. In fact, sometimes it was down right ugly for the Hawkeye offense, particularly passing the football. Between missed passes and drops, Padilla was held to just 6-17 for 83 yards passing, but he still helped to guide the Iowa football team to their ninth win of the season.



Following the win, Padilla discussed the struggles in the passing game, the increased usage of Arland Bruce in the jet sweep game, and the boost that the team received with the kickoff return for a score by Charlie Jones.

