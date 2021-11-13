Padilla leads Iowa to victory

Last week Alex Padilla came off the bench and led the Hawkeyes to a much needed victory. This week it was different for the Iowa signal caller. He started the game and knew it he would be under center all week.

Fortunately for the Hawkeyes, the result was the same as Padilla made the plays when he needed to and led Iowa to a 27-22 victory on Saturday over Minnesota.



Following the victory, Padilla discussed the touchdown pass to Charlie Jones and the earlier pass where he led him just a little too far. He also talks about the run after catch by Keagan Johnson and he discusses the late game plays called inside the five yard line and what the Iowa offense was trying to do.

