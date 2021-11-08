Padilla listed as starting QB

The mystery of who the starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend might have been revealed on Monday afternoon.

Iowa released their updated two deeps on Monday and it listed sophomore Alex Padilla as the starting quarterback and redshirt freshman Deuce Hogan as his backup.

Spencer Petras has started the last 17 games for the Hawkeyes and has a record of 13-4 as a starter. But, he was pulled this past weekend due to an injured shoulder that he sustained the previous week against Wisconsin.

Alex Padilla was 18-28 for 172 yards when he came in for Petras against Northwestern and led the Hawkeyes to a 17-12 victory in Evanston. For the season, Padilla has played five games this season and is 22-42 for 233 yards.

Deuce Hogan is listed as the backup this week. He has appeared in one game in his Iowa career.

Kirk Ferentz will update the status of Petras on Tuesday at his weekly press conference.



Also of note in the two deeps, cornerbacks Riley Moss and Terry Roberts are not listed yet. Both have missed the last few games due to injury. Left tackle Mason Richman is also not listed on the depth chart. He left the game on Saturday with a left leg injury and was replaced by Jack Plumb at left tackle.

