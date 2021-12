There were times when the Iowa offense moved the ball down the field, but as has become common place for the Hawkeyes, the drive stalled out in the red zone. That happened three times and the Iowa offense could only show three points on the scoreboard.



Following the loss, Alex Padilla met with the media to discuss how he found out he was coming into the game in the second half, the struggles that the Iowa offense was facing in the red zone, and much more.