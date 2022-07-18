Pair of Hawkeyes drafted

The Major League Baseball draft continued on Monday and it saw a pair of Iowa players being selected.

Peyton Williams was the first player off the draft board. He was selected in the seventh round at pick 218 by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Johnston, Iowa, native was the second Hawkeye selected in this year’s MLB Draft. Toronto has selected three Iowa players – Nick Allgeyer, Trenton Wallace and Williams – since 2018.

Williams had a breakout 2022 season, hitting .335 with 55 runs, 41 RBIs and 32 extra base hits (17 doubles, 13 home runs and two triples). The first baseman started 54 games, hitting safely in 38 games and reaching safely in 49 contests and he had 20 multi-hit games.

During the season, Williams ranked seventh in the Big Ten in on-base percentage (.464), eighth in slugging (.622) and eighth in OPS (1.086).

Williams became the first Hawkeye since 2018 to hit for the cycle when he finished 5-for-5 with two doubles, one triple, one home run, five RBIs and four runs scored in a midweek win over Bradley on April 12. The five hits tied a then school hits record and his five RBIs tied a career high.

During his Hawkeye career, Williams hit .317 with 84 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 107 career games. He had 36 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs and he slashed .317/.455/.593.

Then in the ninth round, Dylan Nedved was selected with the 270th pick by the San Diego Padres. He joins teammate and fellow pitcher, Adam Mazur, who was drafted in the second round by the Padres.

Nedved was a jack-of-all-trades pitcher for the Hawkeyes during the 2022 season, spending time as a starter, long reliever and closer. The Shawnee, Kansas, native went 6-2 with a 3.47 ERA with three saves in 19 appearances, including six starts. He finished with 75 strikeouts (to 28 walks) over 72 2/3 innings.

For the season, Nedved’s 20 appearances were the third-most in the Big Ten and he also tied for fifth in fewest hits allowed (51), sixth in batting average against (.202), tied for sixth in fewest runs allowed (28), tied for seventh in fewest earned runs allowed (28), eighth in ERA (3.47) and tied for eighth in wins (6).

In league games, Nedved tied for the lead in wins (5), while ranking third in ERA (2.72), tied for third in fewest runs/earned runs (12/12), fourth in batting average against (.190), tied for fourth in saves (3) and tied for fifth in strikeouts looking (14).

For his career, Nedved finished 11-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 75 career games. He had 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings and finished with 12 saves, the eighth-most in program history.



