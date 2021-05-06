HawkeyeReport - Pair of Hawkeyes enter the transfer portal

Portal season never ends in college sports.
On Thursday afternoon a pair of Iowa football players decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The first and most significant was defensive lineman Jake Karchinski, a member of the Class of 2019 from De Pere, Wisconsin. He was a three star prospect out of high school who turned down a dozen other D1 offers.
Karchinski redshirted in 2019 and did not see any game action last season. He saw limited action this spring along the defensive line.
Also leaving the Iowa program is backup walk-on quarterback Jack Sharp, who had just arrived in Iowa City in January. Sharp was looking for an opportunity at the highest level of college football after playing at Milford Academy and saw limited reps during spring ball this past month. Walk-on QB Connor Kapisak also entered the portal following spring practice.
Iowa now has four quarterbacks on the roster with Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, Deuce Hogan returning and incoming freshman Joey Labas joining the team this summer.