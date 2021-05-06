 HawkeyeReport - Pair of Hawkeyes enter the transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 17:07:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Pair of Hawkeyes enter the transfer portal

Iowa defensive lineman Jake Karchinski is in the transfer portal.
Iowa defensive lineman Jake Karchinski is in the transfer portal.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

Portal season never ends in college sports.

On Thursday afternoon a pair of Iowa football players decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The first and most significant was defensive lineman Jake Karchinski, a member of the Class of 2019 from De Pere, Wisconsin. He was a three star prospect out of high school who turned down a dozen other D1 offers.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Zj/Cfj7vwn5mP8J+Pu/CfmY/wn4+7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9nSElKaWpaM29UIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ0hJSmlqWjNv VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWtlIGthcmNoaW5za2kgKEBqa2FyY2hpbnNr aTEyMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2FyY2hpbnNr aTEyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MDQxMTc5MTIxNDIwNjk4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Karchinski redshirted in 2019 and did not see any game action last season. He saw limited action this spring along the defensive line.

Also leaving the Iowa program is backup walk-on quarterback Jack Sharp, who had just arrived in Iowa City in January. Sharp was looking for an opportunity at the highest level of college football after playing at Milford Academy and saw limited reps during spring ball this past month. Walk-on QB Connor Kapisak also entered the portal following spring practice.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIHdhbGstb24gUUIgSmFjayBTaGFycCBpcyBpbiB0aGUgdHJh bnNmZXIgcG9ydGFsIHBlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JpdmFsc1BvcnRhbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzUG9y dGFsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM21acXBaTGN5UiI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNtWnFwWkxjeVI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmxhaXIgU2Fu ZGVyc29uIChAQmxhaXJSSVZBTFMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQmxhaXJSSVZBTFMvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTA0MTg2NjQyMzk4MTY3MTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Iowa now has four quarterbacks on the roster with Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, Deuce Hogan returning and incoming freshman Joey Labas joining the team this summer.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3BhaXItb2YtaGF3a2V5ZXMtZW50ZXItdGhlLXRyYW5zZmVyLXBvcnRh bCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZpb3dhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcGFpci1vZi1oYXdr ZXllcy1lbnRlci10aGUtdHJhbnNmZXItcG9ydGFsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDMm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK