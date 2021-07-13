Pair of Hawkeyes selected in the MLB Draft

The Iowa baseball program got a bit of good news on the final day of the Major League Baseball draft.

A pair of Hawkeye were selected on Tuesday. Going first in the 11 round and the 332nd overall pick was Trenton Wallace. The Big Ten pitcher of the year was the selected by the Toronto Blue Jays. He will join former Iowa pitcher Nick Allgeyer in the organization. Allgeyer recently made his first appearance with the Blue Jays at the major league level.

Wallace pitched his way into the draft after having a breakout 2021 season. He earned two All-America distinctions – by ABCA/Rawlings (Second Team) and Collegiate Baseball (Second Team) – after going 7-1 with a 2.34 ERA with 106 strikeouts in his first season in the weekend rotation.

He also became the first Hawkeye to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors, while also being named first-team all-region and first-team All-Big Ten. His 106 strikeouts over 13 starts are the second-most in a single-season in school history, trailing only Jim Magrane’s 110 strikeouts in 1999.

In the 19th round, redshirt sophomore pitcher Drew Irvine was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was the 553rd overall selection. The right-handed pitcher from Waukee, Iowa, is the 23rd player selected during the Rick Heller era.

Pitching primarily as Iowa’s Saturday starter, Irvine went 2-5 with a 6.43 ERA over 49 innings during the 2021 season. He made 10 starts and appeared in 13 games.

Irvine had back-to-back quality starts in the middle of the season, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings in a win over Minnesota on April 1. He followed it up with a seven-inning complete game against Rutgers, allowing one run on six hits and fanning five without issuing a walk.

During his three seasons at Iowa, Irvine has appeared in 33 games, where he has four wins and 70 strikeouts over 76 2/3 innings.