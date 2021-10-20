Parker discusses Iowa defense

If there's one thing you can always count on from Phil Parker it's an honest assessment. Good or bad the Iowa defensive coordinator will shoot straight and he did that on Wednesday when he met with the media.

Parker talks about what happened against Purdue and how big plays did in the Iowa defense. He also talks about the development of the Hawkeye defensive line this season, if Riley Moss will be back for the Wisconsin game, and he takes an early look at the challenge ahead against Wisconsin.

OPENING STATEMENT

This is a nice time to have a bye week and reevaluate things. I think defensively we've been practicing hard since camp. Obviously last week was not what we wanted - Purdue played an excellent game - but there were some opportunities we had and couldn't make them, couldn't get off the field on a couple third downs, and some penalties, This week, resting some of our veteran guys and working younger guys looking for maybe some roles in our final few games and working on improving. If we stay on that course, I think we have a chance.

Q: What is your evaluation of the defensive line? Some disruption but probably not enough against Purdue.

PP: Last week we were short two guys, Ethan and Craig. I thought those were two guys with a lot of energy that can really move, so hurt us with keeping guys fresh. Maybe 7-8 instead of 9-10. The thing about playing that team is the ball comes out quick. It's hard to get to the QB. We have to do better in the back end of matching up things and helping us out. I think the way we're going with our front has come a long way. They're further ahead than I thought they'd be at this point.

Q: David Bell?

PP: Obviously he's a good player. If you go back and look at it, there are some things that happened to extend a couple plays where we could have done better. We gave up 3 explosive plays and 3 big plays (15-20) and that's not who we are. We can be better at it. Usually have more effect on the QB, but they did a good job of protecting and moving the QB. But he's a good player and I'm sure he's going to do well, but I think we can do a better job of matching up and being more detailed in our play. Need to help them more as a coaching staff too.

Q: Riley back for Wisconsin?

PP: I think he looks good. Positive out there walking around. Not sure where it stands, but I wouldn't bet against him. Whenever doctors release him, but he wasn't going to practice this week anyway. Perfect time for a bye week to rest some of those guys.

Q: How much is the bye week reemphasizing core defense and how much is working with young guys?

PP: Obviously you try to look down the road and think what you have to do with opponents coming up. Wisconsin is a challenge in itself. Also looking at Nebraska and how are we doing to defend them and making sure we have everything in the toolbox.

Q: Terry Roberts?

PP: One thing is you're not going to phase him. He's been out there playing great on special teams. Good tackler. Have to understand it's his first start on defense, so pressure is a little different, but if you prepare and do what you're supposed to do the games are going to be easy. Everybody in practice takes the same amount of reps in first and second team. Our scout team puts a lot of pressure on us, sometimes more than the games. Sometimes that's intriguing with guys that can help us.

Q: You are owed a player or player and a half for Linderbaum. Anyone on offense you see?

PP: This is one thing about practice. Sometimes we use our defensive players on offensive scout team. There could be a guy from that stage over there that could help us... A young guy from Iowa. Cooper is a good athlete. I can see using him down the road and on special teams. He's got a great skill set and can run.

Q: What is the health status of Craig and Jones?



PP: Jones practiced today. I think Craig is going to be okay. I expect both of those guys to be ready for Wisconsin.



Q: Midpoint of the season, concerned about workload for Jack Campbell?



PP: It's hard. He gets a little offended if you take him out, but we don't want to wear his tires out and need to get work for some other guys. He understands that.



Q: When you look at Jestin Jacobs, he's played some different roles - pass rush, weakside, and outside - what do you see going forward?



PP: We talked about it and playing more first and second down or playing three linebackers on passing situations. It's something we want to look at it and looking ahead what do we need in this game or that game so should install this week. We've got a good start on that right now.



Q: Do you wake up on Monday morning after a bye week and think you won the bye week? Are there goals you want to achieve?

PP: Every day I want to achieve waking up, that's one. But you just want to make sure you get the work in and grow as a team and individuals. Everybody knows what happened last Saturday, so now it's how you respond to that. Have to be tough minded and have to continue to prepare and try to be at our best next time.



Q: Schematically, Purdue game, what led to less turnovers?



PP: He was very accurate. On target and they did a good job. A couple balls tipped up we didn't get to. One pass interference on Jack, I don't know. Other one Jestin was in good position initially. Those two could probably go either way and like a turnover because we didn't get off the field.



Q: Looking at Wisconsin, you've gone 4-3 and even 4-4 one year. How does Kaevon take that if he's not going to play as much?



PP: It's going to be a very physical game. He's been playing well, really like how he's been tackling, and might rotate him in where takes some pressure off Dane at safety. I really like what he's doing. Could be more of a factor in the future. Have to watch how much wear and tear on Dane too, so could split time like defensive line. Usually aren't in that situation on the back end.