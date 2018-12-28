It's been a year of change for the Iowa defense. After taking a more traditional approach with three linebackers, Phil Parker adjusted during the season and moved to what is essentially a 4-2-5 alignment with Amani Hooker moving into a "star" position on defense and Geno Stone playing safety. That may be the plan moving forward for Iowa's defense, according to Parker. He discusses the change on defense, his plan for the future and if he will stick with the 4-2-5, and other players who could be in the mix at that "star" position.

