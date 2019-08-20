Phil Parker has some decisions to make with his starting lineup for the upcoming Iowa football season and he's still weighing his options. Parker discusses a potential position battle at safety, the emergence of Daviyon Nixon during camp, and where things stand at linebacker in fall camp.



It was our Big Ten Network visit day today. Our days are getting closer and our players are getting better. We are a week and half from the start of our season and we still have a long way to go.

Do you guys have any questions?

Q: Are there any players that maybe we haven’t been talking about a lot since the spring that have flashed?

PARKER: Players flash. They go up and down. A lot of guys have grown, but not anyone in particular. Maybe (Daviyon) Nixon as a defensive tackle has jumped up a bit. He is doing a really good job inside for us. I think Golston and Epenesa are starting to grow a little bit. We are getting the secondary going a little bit and our linebackers have grown. We have a ways to go, a long ways to go before the first game.

Q: What has Nixon shown you?

PARKER: I think his effort, hustle, and the way he moves around. He’s really exciting to have around. It’s exciting to have guys with that type of energy and we need more of them because it brings juice to the defense.

Q: How deep do you think you are along the defensive line?

PARKER: I think we are feeling comfortable with our two deep. We might have a couple more guys inside that we think can play. Then with some other packages, I think we can add some other guys in there. I am happy with the ends. I think we have three or four out there and probably five inside. I’m excited to see where they go in the next week.

Q: What’s the competition like at safety right now? Are Merriweather and Stone still your #1’s?

PARKER: There are a couple of guys that jumped up. Jack Koerner has stepped up and I think he has a chance to help us at that position. There’s still a lot of competition, so I haven’t nailed anything down yet, but in another week or so I am going to have out there. I have been rotating some guys in there and guys are stepping up.

Q: One of the BTN guys tweeted about Wes Dvorak at safety.

PARKER: Yeah, he has done a good job in the last week and picked up his stock. We will see how it goes, but he has done some good things and we have another week to figure it out.

Q: Have you liked what you have seen from the hybrid guys in Amani Jones and Joe Evans?

PARKER: Yeah. Joe and Amani have done a good job. I think they are both working with their hand down or they could stand up. They have been working in the sub package and on first and second down and we are excited to see what they can do.

Q: What about linebackers? Is it still Welch and Colbert?

PARKER: Yeah, they have done well. Dillon Doyle has done well. I think Jack Campbell has done a good job for a young guy, as well as Benson. We have four or five and that’s a really close battle going there. It’s nice to have a battle going on and I think that helps us get our depth chart to where we want it to be in the next week.

Q: Were you surprised McDonald left?

PARKER: I think he could see the guys in front of him, for whatever reason. I am not surprised these days by what anyone does. I liked him and I wish him nothing but the best. I am sure he will find a place and be very successful.

Q: Is Niemann still at LEO or is he still working at WILL and MIKE?

PARKER: He works at all three. Not that we play with much LEO unless they are getting into 21 personnel. (Barrington) Wade has done a good job in the last couple of days as well at LEO.

Q: Is Jack Campbell at the WILL?

PARKER: Yeah. Mainly at the WILL. We usually work everyone at the MIKE and the WILL. He hasn’t been at the LEO yet.

Q: Any other true freshmen who might play beyond your mention of Campbell?

PARKER: That’s hard to say right now. When you start going through it with all the different special teams that they can be on, we have to make a decision. Is it the first four games that you use them and see how they develop at a position they might be pushing to play as a backup. We might say, we will play you the first four games and then maybe you are a backup on defense. Then there might be others that you hold on to and wait and see. You might play them on special teams for four games and see how they develop. There are multiple things going on as far as your management of it and it’s not as easy. It was easy last year, but I don’t know it will be as easy this year.

Q: Why is that?

PARKER: Because there might be more guys that add value to our special teams and we have to make a decision, are we doing right by them to play them on special teams along with how much they are going to play on regular defensive plays. Is this right or is it wrong? I don’t know. If they can help us win, then they are going to play.

Q: Has Merriweather developed the way you had hoped?

PARKER: I think he has some growing to do. I am concerned and Jack has really pushed the situation there, so that’s a good competition. He did a great job in the spring and you know how some guys get sometimes, they have to keep pushing to get better. I am hoping that will happen before the first game.

Q: What has Jack Koerner shown you so far?

PARKER: Just the way he controls the back end. He understands what we are doing and the formations. He understands the plays and what’s going on and he’s made some plays. I wouldn’t say Jake Gervase, but he’s similar to him when he was younger. He’s a Derek Pagel type guy that slowly comes on and then all the sudden he’s starting for you. I like the way he competes and how he goes about his business.

Q: How has Davorak done coming off his injury?

PARKER: Just the usual soreness you would expect from one a day practices.

Q: He seems to have the same type of size that Gervase had where he can come up and make a tackle.

PARKER: Yeah. He can tackle and hit guys. Smart kid who puts in the time and it means something to him. Anytime you have a little chip on your shoulder it helps.

Q: You mentioned at media day trying to figure out where Belton fit. Where are you at with him?

PARKER: He is one of those guys that we are trying to bring along and we have to make a decision about him. We have been playing him at strong safety and he is settling in there.