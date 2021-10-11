Patrick McCaffery having fun with NIL opportunities

Mission accomplished for Falbo's Pizza. They were looking to create a buzz with an advertising campaign on social media and made a deal with Patrick McCaffery. The video commercial went viral last week and earned the Iowa City pizza joint plenty of publicity



McCaffery discusses the ad and how it came about. While he won't disclose how much he was paid for the commercial, he talks about how he enjoyed doing it. We also talked some basketball and his move into the starting lineup and how he has worked on his conditioning heading into the season.

