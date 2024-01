Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery may miss his second consecutive game due to an illness. The senior was unable to play in the Hawkeyes' 85-71 win over Rutgers on Saturday, and he may not be able to go on Friday night against Nebraska.

"Patrick's still struggling a little bit," Fran McCaffery told Iowa media on a Wednesday afternoon Zoom call. "[He's] not feeling great. But much better. Talked to him today. I think he's gonna be [at the facility] today doing some stuff. So, I think he'll be ready for Friday. We'll see."

Though he didn't play in the game, McCaffery sat at the end of the bench for a majority of Saturday's contest.