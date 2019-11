No matter what amount of snaps they end up with in their Iowa careers, make no mistake, Landan and Levi Paulsen have loved every single minute of being together in the Iowa football program. The Paulsen twins discuss their time with the Hawkeyes, Landan playing a bigger role this year and the opportunity they had this season to play together, which Paulsen is smarter, and how Levi worked very day to leave the jersey in a better place.