Waukee wing forward Payton Sandfort landed an offer from the Iowa basketball coaches during the summer and was able to take a more in-depth look at the Hawkeyes recently during a weekend visit.

“I enjoyed it for sure," said Sandfort. "It was really great to watch practice and meet with all the coaches and players. The facilities were cool, and the football atmosphere was really electric.”

Sandfort was kept busy during the course of his day while in Iowa City.

“We got there in the morning, watched practice, and then since it was unofficial, we had to go get lunch on our own," Sandfort said. "After that, we toured the facilities and talked with players and coaches. Then we went over to Kinnick to watch the game.”

There were a few things that Sandfort mentioned were his favorite parts of the trip.

“Just getting to see practice and meet with all of the players and coaches throughout the day.”

Sandfort left the trip with a better feel for what it would be like to play for the Hawkeyes.

“Just learned how the daily life is for each player and what they are looking for in the system and every day in practice," he said. "It was really good learning what Iowa basketball is about.”

The Iowa coaches have continued to stand out for Sandfort.

“I really liked them, and I felt like they really liked me," said Sandfort. "It was great talking with them and just seeing where they want to be when I get there.”

Sandfort also spent time with a number of other recruits on the trip and had fun meeting some potential future Hawkeyes as well.

“They were good," Sandfort said. "We got to connect and talk all throughout the day and it was great meeting all of them.”

While his scholarship list has not grown as of late, Sandfort has seen additional attention from schools across the country.

“No other offers, but interest from Colorado, Stanford, Iowa State, Princeton, Harvard, Texas, and some others.”

Sandfort knows what he will be seeking before making a final college decision.

“Just trying to find the right program for me both from an athletic standpoint and an academic standpoint.”

The focus now turns to the junior season of high school hoops for Sandfort.

“I'm really excited," he said. "We're going to have a really good team and we're really big, so I feel good about our team. It is going to be a fun ride.”

Sandfort has worked hard to push himself this off-season to take his game to another level.

“I've really been working on my athleticism whether that be speed, agility, or vertical workouts," said Sandfort. "I've also been lifting a lot to get that strength that I need. I've also been doing all my personal workouts after all that with shooting, ball handling, and just working on all my skills.”