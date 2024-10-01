PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Payton Sandfort Earns Preseason All-Big Ten Honors

Ross Binder • Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

The 2024-25 college basketball season gets underway in less than 30 days (Iowa takes on Minnesota-Duluth in an exhibition on October 25), which means it's time for the usual rites of preseason passage, like media days, preseason rankings, and preseason honors. The Big Ten announced the preseason All-Big Ten recipients for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday -- and Iowa's Payton Sandfort was one of the honorees.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmVzZWFzb24gQWxsLUIxRy4g8J+SuDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGF5dG9uXzIwXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A cGF5dG9uXzIwXzwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hZ MHpaYTFpSnIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YWTB6WmExaUpyPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YUhvb3BzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMv MTg0MTE2MTY0NTI4MTk0MzcwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Sandfort, a 6'8", 215-pound senior forward, enters 2024-25 off his best season at Iowa. He averaged 16.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, and 2.7 apg while shooting 44.6% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range, and 91.1% from the free throw line. He ranked in the top-three in the Big Ten in free throw and three-point shooting percentages, led the league with 94 made three-pointers, and was eighth overall in scoring.

He also became the first Iowa men's player to record a triple double, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Iowa's win over Penn State last February. Sandfort earned third-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts last year.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Even more is expected of Sandfort in 2024-25, as he firmly takes the leadership reins of the team and tries to build upon his successful performances of a year ago. In addition to preseason All-Big Ten honors, Sandfort was also named on Andy Katz's Top 16 Wings for the 2024-25 season for NCAA.com.

Sandfort in the fifth Hawkeye to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors in the last six seasons. He joins the likes of Joe Wieskamp (2019), Luka Garza (2020), Keegan Murray (2021), and Kris Murray (2022) with that distinction.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+AIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CMUdNQkJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNCMUdNQkJhbGw8L2E+IFByZXNlYXNvbiBBd2FyZHMg8J+PgDxicj48YnI+ 8J+UlyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JxaTBiTHVyVmgiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9icWkwYkx1clZoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UWpUODBGa3NFQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FqVDgwRmtzRUE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEIxR01C QmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdNQkJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE4NDExNjE5NTk5NzYxNDUwNTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

2024-25 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Ace Baldwin, Jr., Penn State
Braden Smith, Purdue*
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Great Osobor, Washington

*denotes unanimous selection

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Braden Smith, Purdue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3BheXRvbi1zYW5kZm9ydC1lYXJucy1wcmVzZWFzb24tYWxsLWJpZy10 ZW4taG9ub3JzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpb3dhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcGF5dG9u LXNhbmRmb3J0LWVhcm5zLXByZXNlYXNvbi1hbGwtYmlnLXRlbi1ob25vcnMm YzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=