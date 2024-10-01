The 2024-25 college basketball season gets underway in less than 30 days ( Iowa takes on Minnesota-Duluth in an exhibition on October 25), which means it's time for the usual rites of preseason passage, like media days, preseason rankings, and preseason honors. The Big Ten announced the preseason All-Big Ten recipients for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday -- and Iowa's Payton Sandfort was one of the honorees.

Sandfort, a 6'8", 215-pound senior forward, enters 2024-25 off his best season at Iowa. He averaged 16.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, and 2.7 apg while shooting 44.6% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range, and 91.1% from the free throw line. He ranked in the top-three in the Big Ten in free throw and three-point shooting percentages, led the league with 94 made three-pointers, and was eighth overall in scoring.

Even more is expected of Sandfort in 2024-25, as he firmly takes the leadership reins of the team and tries to build upon his successful performances of a year ago. In addition to preseason All-Big Ten honors, Sandfort was also named on Andy Katz's Top 16 Wings for the 2024-25 season for NCAA.com.

Sandfort in the fifth Hawkeye to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors in the last six seasons. He joins the likes of Joe Wieskamp (2019), Luka Garza (2020), Keegan Murray (2021), and Kris Murray (2022) with that distinction.