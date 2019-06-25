A strong performance on the AAU circuit helped Waukee wing forward Payton Sandfort land his first scholarship from the University of Iowa.

“It was a phone call with Coach McCaffery following a game at an event down in Liberty, Missouri.”

Sandfort, who is now up to five offers, was thrilled about the great news.

"I was really excited because it was my first offer and coming from a team in my home state was awesome," said Sandfort. "I was just really excited.”

Coach McCaffery told Sandfort exactly what he thought about him as a player.

“He said that he really likes me and thinks I have all the necessary tools to play in the Big Ten.”

Sandfort has kept an eye on Iowa basketball while growing up.

"It's a great program and I've been watching for many years," Sandfort said. "It's great that they're always in the NCAA tournament and on national TV. (They are) really fun to watch."

The scholarship was something that Sandfort certainly did not expect from the Hawkeyes.

“I've always kind of thought that Iowa would be a good fit for me with the play style and great coaches," he said. "I was hoping I'd get one but didn't know when or if it would come. (I am) really excited to have gotten the offer.”

Sandfort is taking all the recruiting in stride while being patient on a final decision.

“Right now, I don't really have any clue," said Sandfort. "I'm just trying to find the right fit and we'll continue down this road.”

There have not been any recruiting visits to Iowa City for Sandfort but that may change shortly.

“They've said that I need to come up, but there are no official dates quite yet.”

Sandfort declined to name a school that he followed when he was younger.

“I've cheered for just all of the local teams and want all of them to do well.”

The July portion of the AAU circuit is one that Sandfort is counting down the days for.

“Feeling really good," he said. "We won a bunch of games in a row to end the spring and have lots of momentum heading into July.”