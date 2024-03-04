In Iowa's two wins over Penn State and Northwestern last week, Sandfort averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He also accomplished the Hawkeyes' first-ever triple-double in program history against the Nittany Lions.

After the win over PSU, Sandfort was just as surprised as everyone else that he was the first Iowa men's player to accomplish the feat.

"It's crazy no other Hawkeye has done it. Well, I mean I see Caitlin (Clark) do it every day, so that take away some of the legitimacy of it," he laughed. "But, I'm pretty proud. Being from this state, it's a pretty special thing to be the first one."

In total, he put up 26 points, ten rebounds and ten assists.

"I thought I was close to a double-double, because I told one of our coaches I was going to get ten rebounds before the game," he said. "And then he was like 'Hey, one more rebound,' and so I was like 'Alright, I got you.' But then he said 'No, like get one more rebound.'"

Fran McCaffery -- who has coached the likes of Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, Aaron White, Devyn Marble, Matt Gatens and the Murray twins -- was floored, too.

"I was shocked," he said. "You think about the great ones that played here -- the fact that that was the first one, I think that surprised everybody. For it to be Payton, who's such a terrific human being, and a great leader -- I'm thrilled for him."