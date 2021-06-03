Payton Sandfort ready to get started at Iowa

Waukee forward Payton Sandfort has made the most of his time this spring by adding weight and preparing himself to suit up for the Hawkeyes this winter.

Q: How was it finishing your high school career with a state title?

SANDFORT: Growing up, my grandpa coached for Waukee and I went to every single game I could and just grew up loving Waukee. When they would lose in the postseason I remember just being devastated. So to finally win the thing for my younger self and for the community I grew up in was such an awesome feeling of accomplishment and something I had dreamed about for a long time.

Q: What will you remember most fondly about your time at Waukee?

SANDFORT: At Waukee I think just the friendships and relationships I had created with my teammates, coaches, and friends is something I'm so thankful for and just so happy I got to know so many great people.‪

Q: You mentioned your grandpa. How much has he and your father helped your game grow and develop over time?

SANDFORT: My grandpa and my dad were my first coaches and have been coaching me longer than anyone. It's just been such a blessing in my life to have two role models like them who have helped me not only improve as a player, but also a person. Over the last couple years, especially during COVID, I've done so many workouts with them and I've been doing them for as long as I can remember.

Q: What have you been doing since the basketball season ended to get yourself ready for the college level?

SANDFORT: ‪Since the season ended I've been doing a ton of lifting and working out my basketball skills just to prepare for that next level. I've gained about 10-15 pounds and have felt I've gotten more athletic over this time as well.

Q: How unique has this spring been without traveling on the AAU circuit?

SANDFORT: This spring has been weird. Not traveling every weekend just feels weird and actually being home on the weekends leaves me questioning what I should be doing with my time.

Q: How have your relationships with the coaching staff grown after you committed?

SANDFORT: Since I've committed the coaches have done a great job of keeping touch with me and keeping updated. It's been great to even grow in our relationships since my commitment and through this past year. They've also done a bunch of cool things like call my sister on her birthday and stuff like that is really cool to see.

Q: What are your goals for the summer with basketball and school?

SANDFORT: This summer my main focus is just to get 1% better every single day and to work my butt off to get my body college ready. I Also really wanna get to know my teammates and develop a lot of chemistry with the guys.

Q: What was the hardest part for you of the recruiting process?

SANDFORT: The hardest part for me was just the whole COVID thing, which sounds kind of cliché but it really was super tough. There were just so many unknowns with the schools recruiting me that I had to rely on instinct and what I did know and for me, Iowa was the obvious choice.‪

Q: How are your relationships with the other incoming recruits in this class?

SANDFORT: I've gotten to know Riley Mulvey pretty well and I'm super excited to get to room and play with him. Luc Laketa, I've talked to briefly, but he seems like a great kid that has a real hunger for the game.

Q: Where have the coaches talked to you about playing position wise? Will that change as you add weight?

SANDFORT: Kind of a mix of positions. Not exactly sure yet but I don't think my weight is gonna affect that too much, just who I'll be guarding defensively.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa team and the players coming back for next winter?

SANDFORT: I think we're gonna have a great team. A lot of guys who are gonna work hard and make sure stuff gets done.