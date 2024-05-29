Payton Sandfort Returning to Iowa For 2024-25 Season
Payton Sandfort is heading back to Iowa for another season in black and gold. Sandfort announced plans to go through the NBA Draft process back in April, following the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season. This week he went through the NBA Scouting Combine, performing in workouts, 5-on-5 scrimmages, and meeting with several NBA teams.
Unfortunately, that process did not go as planned, as the three-point shooting prowess that Sandfort displayed in college was in short supply at the combine. Those shooting struggles helped Sandfort decide to head back to college for one more year, a decision that he announced via social media earlier today.
“This process has been an unbelievable experience and thanks to everyone for all the help along the way,” said Sandfort in announcing his decision to return. “But my heart is still in Iowa City, unfinished business. Trust in God’s plan always.”
"Everyone in our program is elated to have Payton return for his senior season,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said of Sandfort's decision. “Going through the NBA Draft process has been very beneficial for Payton as he was able gain valuable feedback and meet directly with NBA personnel.
“We are looking forward to having Payton return as our team leader and as one of the top players in the Big Ten Conference.”
Sandfort scored just four points in the five-on-five scrimmage portion of the NBA Draft scouting combine, going 2-of-9 from the fild overall and an empty 0-of-7 from beyond the arc over two games of scrimmage action. Sandfort also struggled in the skills portion of the combine, with a shooting performance that was average compared to the competition at the event.
That simply wasn't the performance that Sandfort needed to have at the combine in order to solidify his status as an NBA Draft pick. Sandfort's ability to make the NBA is going to rise or fall with his outside shooting ability. Elite three-point shooting is a highly desirable skill in the NBA, but Sandfort will need to prove that he can shoot at that elite level to become a viable NBA prospect.
Sandfort, a third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2023-24, will return to Iowa City after what was his best collegiate season to date. He was Iowa's offensive engine last year, leading the team in scoring (16.4 ppg), tying for the team lead in rebounding (6.6 rpg), and finishing second on the team in assists (2.7 apg). Sandfort did a lot of his damage from deep; over half of his field goal attempts (248 of 404) and makes (94 of 180) were from three-point range. In fact, Sandfort's 94 made triples were more than any other player in the Big Ten.
Each season in Iowa City has seen Sandfort's role -- and production -- increase. He went from being a lightly-used bench player as a freshman in 2021-22, averaging 5.0 ppg in just over 10 minutes per game, to scoring 10.3 ppg as a sophomore in 2022-23 and becoming the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. Impressively, despite Sandfort's shot volume increasing substantially this past season, he also posted career-highs in field goal percentage (44.6%) and three-point percentage (37.9%).
Sandfort's strong play as a junior saw him begin to earn NBA Draft buzz, culminating in his decision to go through the NBA Draft process last month, while still retaining his college eligibility as well. Sandfort made frequent appearances in the second round of mock drafts in the build-up to the combine and next month's NBA Draft.
The decision to return to college represents a choice by Sandfort to bet on himself and his potential for improvement. One of the considerations to stay in this year's draft was the relative weakness of the 2024 draft class; it's rated one of the weakest in recent years. The 2025 NBA Draft class is expected to be stronger, which is likely to reduce the draft opportunities for a prospect who projects as a role player, like Sandfort.
Delaying a shot at he NBA Draft until 2025 is still a bet that could pay off if Sandfort is able to make big strides as a player next season. If he can strengthen his all-around game, improve his overall quickness, and continue to fine-tune his three-point shooting ability, he could yet carve out a spot in next year's draft.
Iowa has enjoyed a fair amount of success in the NBA Draft in recent seasons. The Hawkeyes have have four players selected in the last three NBA Drafts, dating back to Joe Wieskamp (#41, to the San Antonio Spurs) and Luka Garza (#52, to the Detroit Pistons) being drafted in the second round in 2021.
In 2022, Keegan Murray became the highest-drafted Iowa player in the history of the NBA Draft, going fourth overall to the Sacramento Kings. Last year, his twin brother Kris was taken 23rd overall by the Portland Trailblazers, giving Iowa back-to-back first round draft picks since John Johnson and Fred Brown in 1970 and 1971.
Sandfort's decision to return to Iowa means that Iowa's streak of having at least one player taken in the NBA Draft will end at three consecutive seasons. Instead, Sandfort will try to make it five Iowa players drafted in five seasons next year.