It's been a long road back for Cordell Pemsl. The Iowa forward underwent season ending surgery early last season and the process for his return is now complete. Pemsl says he's back on the court and full cleared for all basketball activities. He discusses his road back and how is feeling better than he has in a long time. He also talks about what he has told Jordan Bohannon. He also brought his dog, Lucy, to the media gathering and talks about that as well.