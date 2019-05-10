HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior forward Cordell Pemsl’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference.

Pemsl (6-foot-8, 230 pounds) will have two years of men’s basketball eligibility remaining after playing a total of 29 minutes in two non-conference games last season (UMKC, Iowa State). The native of Dubuque, Iowa, underwent season-ending surgery on Dec. 18, 2018, to remove hardware near his knee from a previous surgery when he was in high school. Pemsl has played in 68 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Pemsl is the second Hawkeye in as many years to receive a hardship waiver (Connor McCaffery in 2018).