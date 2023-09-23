STATE COLLEGE — A steady rain fell on Beaver Stadium for most of the game. For Iowa, it must have felt more like an avalanche.

In a stunning 31-0 loss at Penn State, the Hawkeye offense managed 76 yards of offense for the duration of the game.

That's not a typo. Seventy-six. And 66 of those yards came in the first quarter.

Accordingly, Iowa achieved just four first downs in the game — and two came in garbage time, with the chains only moving after backup quarterback Deacon Hill came in late against Penn State's backups, replacing an ineffective Cade McNamara. Even then, the effort was fruitless; as soon as Iowa crossed midfield, running back Kamari Moulton was dropped for a loss and Hill fumbled on an Amin Vanover sack on the next play.

Grim, but fitting.

"Nothing looked good tonight," head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We'll go back to work tomorrow and push forward."

The game stats belong in a snuff film: 97 plays and 27 first downs for the Nittany Lions to 33 and four for Iowa. Negative-12 yards of offense between the second and third quarters. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over four times, including on their only two drives into Penn State territory. Iowa's only third-down conversion came on the first drive of the game. Iowa's time of possession for the game was a meager 14:33, including just 4:40 in the second and third quarters combined.