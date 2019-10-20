Once Iowa put a scholarship offer on the table, Tony Perkins was very interested in what the Hawkeyes had to offer.

This weekend once he got a closer look at the University of Iowa and experienced the fan support in the community, the 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis was sold that he wanted to be a Hawkeye.

“I think the moment that really stood out to me was the support I saw from the Iowa fans,” Perkins said. “They really stick behind their team and support them and I could see that on the visit.”

Perkins also bonded with his now future teammates during his official visit and that played a key role in his decision.

“My host was Bakari Evelyn and I also spent time with Joe (Toussaint) and Cordell (Pemsl). I really bonded with those guys and the rest of the guys on the team. We talked basketball and played games.”

Perkins shared the news that he was ready to be a Hawkeye with Fran McCaffery and the Iowa head coach was thrilled with the news.

“He was really happy,” Perkins said. “He said he can’t wait for me to get on campus.”

Perkins is the second known verbal commitment for Iowa in the Class of 2020, joining point guard Ahron Ulis.