Perkins looks forward to playing in Indy

Tony Perkins is playing the best basketball of his young Iowa career and he's picking a great time to do it as the Hawkeyes head to his hometown of Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament starting on Thursday afternoon.



The sophomore guard is coming off a double-double against Illinois and says since his shoulder has healed up, he feels like his game is taking off. He talks about the growth in his confidence and the excitement of playing in his hometown this week for the Big Ten Tournament.

