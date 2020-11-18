HawkeyeReport - Perkins & Ulis looking to find role in Iowa's backcourt

Iowa has plenty of firepower in the backcourt this year, but that doesn't mean that the incoming freshman aren't looking to make an impact in their first year on campus. Freshman guard Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis are looking to find their role this season on a loaded Hawkeye roster and they have the skill sets to do just that. Perkins discusses his athletic ability and how he might be able to help Iowa this season and Ulis, who says he is a true point guard, discusses how he could make an impact this year.

